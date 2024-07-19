The most unexpected person compliments Knicks for 'winning' the offseason
The New York Knicks took a big loss when Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Thunder, but outside of that, they've had a good offseason thus far. They traded for Mikal Bridges, re-signed OG Anunoby, signed Jalen Brunson to an extension, and added point guard depth. Those moves were enough for Reggie Miller to give the Knicks an excellent offseason grade.
The former Pacers star told USA TODAY Sports that New York "won and are winning the offseason." Yes, that's real.
If Miller (of all people) says that the Knicks are doing something right, that's how you know the culture has shifted in New York. Leon Rose inherited a mid-Knicks roster and turned the organization into a legitimate championship contender. The cherry on top was trading for Bridges and further establishing the Villanova connection.
Miller highlighted the chemistry in his defense as to why the Knicks have had the best offseason. Bridges not only didn't have to go far from his former home in Brooklyn, but he gets to play alongside three of his former Wildcat teammates with whom he won NCAA titles. Look at how well that has worked out for Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.
Reggie Miller says Knicks are winning the 2024 NBA offseason
New York finished as the No. 2 team in the East last season but had to upgrade its roster to contend with Boston, which won its first NBA title in 16 years. Philadelphia, which finished No. 7 in the standings, did the same by signing Paul George.
While Miller praised the Knicks for upgrading their roster, some weren't as fond of their moves. Brandon Jennings, who played in New York for half a season, not only said Brunson "messed up the game" with his extension but also said, "Ain't nobody caring about that college s***."
For once, Knicks fans agree with Reggie. No, New York didn't acquire a star, but Bridges is the perfect player for the Knicks. Like other moves the front office has made (and been clowned for), the doubters will soon eat their words. Surprisingly, Reggie won't be one of them.