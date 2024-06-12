Reggie Miller's lack of self-awareness shows in latest anti-Knicks rant
Three weeks have passed since the New York Knicks' season ended with a Game 7 loss to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Fans have had more than enough time to accept the result, and social media chatter about the loss stopped weeks ago. Reggie Miller still feels some type of way, though.
The former Pacers star was on the TNT broadcast for Game 2 of the series in New York. Before the game began, he said he wasn't worried about calling the game at MSG because he "owned the city" and "owned this building." He put the spotlight on himself with those comments.
As the game drew to a close and the Knicks were en route to a 2-0 series lead, the crowd chanted, "F*** Reggie Miller." Josh Hart walked over to Miller and said, "I don't know if you heard, but I think they said, 'F*** you.'"
After Indiana won Game 7, Miller hopped on Instagram to "troll" the Knicks. He wrote that the series changed after Hart walked up to him. Technically speaking, it did, considering that's the same game OG Anunoby injured his hamstring in.
Reggie Miller goes on Knicks rant and calls out Josh Hart
Miller was recently a guest on Mark Jackson's podcast. Surprise, surprise, he talked about the Knicks.
The term 'frontrunners' has been used countless times throughout the 2024 postseason, mainly to describe the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton wore a Miller choking sweatshirt after Indiana beat New York in seven games, but he didn't wear it into the game. Why was that?
We could debate all day about how the series would've ended if the Knicks had been fully healthy. The Pacers were also dealing with a couple of injuries (most teams are in the playoffs), but New York's were too much to overcome.
Enough of that; let's get back to Reggie. He said he "can't stand" New York because the team thinks they're "God's gift to basketball." He also said Hart shouldn't have walked over and said what he did. Miller said he doesn't think Hart was trying to be "malicious" but thinks he was trying to be funny (it was funny).
Reggie tried to act innocent and said, "Why am I being dragged into the series? I'm here to work." The podcast hilariously flashed back to Miller referring to himself as "The Bogeyman" and telling Knicks fans to "bring it." They also showed Reggie's clip from before the game. In case you don't already know, he likes to talk a big game. We have the receipts!
If Reggie wants to be excluded from the narrative so badly, he shouldn't force his way into it. Then again, he didn't win a ring, so it makes sense why he desperately clings to the Knicks. If he wants to think he owns NYC and MSG, let him. Nobody tell him that he went 26-41 against the Knicks in his career, and don't mention that in 1994 when he made the choking sign, the Pacers lost that series.
Let's see if he'll reply to Brunson's invitation to join the "Roommates Show" podcast with Hart.
Don't bank on it!