Former Knicks forward who was supposed to fill void last season signs overseas
This time last season, New York Knicks fans were convinced (or trying to convince themselves) that Isaiah Roby would be Julius Randle's backup. A few weeks earlier, the front office traded Obi Toppin to the Pacers, leaving a void in the frontcourt.
Roby signed with New York on the final day of the 2022-23 regular season but wasn't eligible to play in the postseason. He played for the Knicks Summer League, where he disappointed. It didn't take long to realize that Roby wouldn't be the backup power forward. Instead, that's a role Josh Hart played.
Before New York's first preseason game, the team waived Roby. He re-signed with the Knicks but was waived again, so he never played in an actual game for New York. He played nine games for Westchester, averaging 13.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks per contest, shooting 42% from the field and 41.5% from three.
Obi Toppin's supposed Knicks replacement signs with German team
For the first time in his professional career, Roby is taking his talents overseas. He signed a deal with Ratiopharm Ulm, a German basketball club.
"We are convinced that Isaiah will have a very big impact on our team this season on and off the pitch,” said head coach Ty Harrelson. “We were looking for a player with his experience. After meeting him on the sidelines of the NBA Summer League, it was clear that he would fit our idea of the new team."- Ty Harrelson
Interestingly enough, New York's 2024 first-round pick, Pacome Dadiet, played for Ratiopharm Ulm. Killian Hayes, Daniel Theis, and Javonte Green are three other NBA players who also played for the German club.
At 26, Roby's chance of making another NBA roster is still possible. The 2019 second-round pick spent three seasons with the Thunder and less than half a season with the Spurs. Hopefully, he will do well with Ratiopharm Ulm and prove he can return to the league.