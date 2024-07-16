6 Former Knicks who are still waiting for their next chance in free agency
Precious Achiuwa
Precious Achiuwa is the one player on this list who could re-sign with the Knicks this summer. He spent the second half of the 2023-24 season in New York after he was part of the Anunoby trade. He was initially an afterthought, but finished the season averaging 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Knicks. Achiuwa's presence was key during the team's never-ending injuries.
New York didn't extend a qualifying offer to Achiuwa, so he's an unrestricted free agent. On Saturday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks are still in touch with Achiuwa. He's also garnered interest from opposing teams.
Since losing Hartenstein, the front office has been looking for another backup center. If the Knicks don't get one of their preferred targets, Achiuwa could return in 2024-25. He's familiar with Tom Thibodeau's system and was ready when his number was called this past season. Added depth is needed.
If New York doesn't sign the 24-year-old, he'll undoubtedly be on another team by the time the season begins.