Knicks News: Trade predictions for top assets, former players still available
It's official -- in less than a month, the New York Knicks will be in Boston for NBA Opening Night. The long offseason is coming to an end. The NBA is almost back.
New York made several moves this summer, with the Mikal Bridges trade taking the cake for the most unexpected trade. Bridges will soon be eligible to sign an extension. He could take a pay cut like his good friend Jalen Brunson.
Julius Randle became extension-eligible on Aug. 3. His chances of signing a new deal drop as the days pass. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported several times this summer that there was no indication New York wanted to trade Randle. It seems like that sentiment is still the case.
Bleacher Report identified Randle, Miles McBride, and the 2025 first-round pick (via the Pistons) as the Knicks' top trade assets. Greg Swartz wrote that New York "should at least be taking calls" about Randle and that a lack of minutes could cause the Knicks to trade McBride. Swartz added that New York should try to trade the pick via Detroit for a center.
More Knicks news
- Bleacher Report's Dan Favale wrote about five players who are still free agents but deserve to be on a roster. Former Knicks Danilo Gallinari, Justin Holiday, and Dennis Smith Jr. made the list.
- Rebecca Haarlow told Newsday that she decided "to step away" from MSG Networks (subscription required) to focus on her consulting firm. Alan Hahn and Bill Pidto will fill Haarlow's role.
- On Friday, Joel Embiid and the Sixers agreed to a three-year, $192.9 million extension. The deal could benefit New York more than Philadelphia.
- Julius Randle is expected to be ready for Knicks training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery in April.
- A former NBA executive said OG Anunoby has one of the worst contracts in the NBA. He signed a five-year, $212.5 million deal with New York in free agency.
NBA news
- The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry reported that Zach LaVine has been a "willing participant in team activities" (subscription required) this offseason. The Bulls will open training camp next week.
- On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that free agent Harry Giles agreed to a one-year deal with the Hornets.
- The Celtics will hold Media Day on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and the Nuggets on Thursday, Sept. 26. Boston and Denver will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and 6.
- The Suns announced that long-time announcer Al McCoy passed away at 91. He was the longest-tenured broadcaster in league history.