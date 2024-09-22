Former NBA executive slams Knicks for double-edged sword offseason move
New York Knicks fans entered the offseason hopeful that they'd keep their two key unrestricted free agents. Unfortunately, there was a slim chance that Isaiah Hartenstein would turn down more money from the top team in the West.
The Knicks signed OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million contract before the official start of free agency. A few days later, Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Thunder. New York took a W but also took an L.
The front office's top priority in entering free agency was retaining Anunoby. When they traded with the Raptors, the Knicks knew they wanted the wing to be a long-term piece in New York. There was a chance that he'd leave in free agency. Fans panicked when they learned that Anunoby would listen to other offers. The Sixers were one of the teams in the mix.
Anunoby had all of the leverage. The Knicks were 26-5 with him in the lineup. He knew that New York couldn't afford to lose him, which is why all five years in his deal are fully guaranteed. There is also a 15 percent trade kicker and a player option in the final season.
Knicks have been criticized for OG Anunoby's five-year contract
Over the past couple of months, many have criticized New York for re-signing Anunoby to that deal. Former Suns executive Amin Elhassan said that Anunoby's contract is one of the worst in the league on SiriusXM NBA Radio.
Elhassan called the Knicks out for guaranteeing Anunoby's contract even though he's "been extremely injury-prone."
Imagine the backlash that New York would've gotten if Anunoby had left in free agency because it would've meant losing RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for nothing. Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News reported that the wing threatened to go elsewhere (subscription required).
Anunoby's injury history is concerning. A few weeks after the trade, he missed time with an elbow injury that required minor surgery. He hurt his hamstring in the second round of the playoffs. It'd be a win if he played 67 games in 2024-25, like in his final full season in Toronto.
The 27-year-old is an elite defender. He elevated the Knicks to a different level in the second half of last season. He's a much better fit in the starting lineup than Barrett.
Signing Anunoby to that contract was risky, but it was a move that New York needed to make. Interestingly, the Knicks have received more backlash for the deal than the Sixers, who signed 34-year-old Paul George to a four-year max contract. On Friday, Joel Embiid signed a three-year, $193 million extension. Those deals have far more potential to be disastrous than Anunoby's.
New York is a contender. Re-signing Anunoby makes the Knicks one of the most dangerous teams in the league. New York wants to end its championship drought, and Anunoby is a key part of that goal.