OG Anunoby injury history: Every ailment that has caused Knicks wing to miss games

An updated look at OG's injury history.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, OG Anunoby
New York Knicks, OG Anunoby / Elsa/GettyImages
The New York Knicks retained OG Anunoby in free agency as he signed a five-year deal worth $212 million. Thanks to the collective bargaining agreement, he signed the contract before the official start of free agency.

The Knicks looked like a different team after New York traded for Anunoby last December. January was a strong month that unfortunately ended with an injured Anunoby and Julius Randle.

Anunoby returned at the end of the regular season and helped New York overpower Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury in Game 2 of the second round against Indiana essentially ended his season.

As good of a fit OG is in New York, there are concerns about his contract because of his injury history.

OG Anunoby's injury history with Raptors before Knicks trade

Oct. 19, 2017: Made NBA debut after missing the start of the season recovering from torn ACL, missed 15 games

Feb. 11, 2018: Left game with right ankle sprain

Feb. 28, 2018: Left game with right ankle sprain, missed eight games

2017-18: Played 74 games

Oct. 17, 2018: Left game with right orbital contusion

Nov. 16, 2018: Left game with wrist sprain, missed three games

March 26, 2019: Left game with head injury, missed four games with concussion-like symptoms

April 11, 2019: Underwent emergency appendix surgery, missed rest of season (19 games)

2018-19: Played 67 games

Nov. 11, 2019: Left game with eye contusion, missed one game

2019-20: Played 69 games

Jan. 25, 2021: Left game with calf strain, missed 10 games

May 2, 2021: Out for rest of season as he continued to recover from calf strain

2020-21: 43 games played (also missed six games because of health and safety protocols)

Nov. 18, 2021: Nick Nurse said Anunoby will be out with a hip pointer, missed 13 games

Feb. 25, 2022: Raptors announced Anunoby suffered right finger fracture, missed 15 games

2021-22: 48 games played (also missed two games because of health and safety protocols)

Dec. 11, 2022: Out with hip injury, missed four games

Jan. 21, 2023: Left game with ankle injury

Jan. 27, 2023: Left game with wrist injury, missed nine games

April 9, 2023: Missed game with ankle injury

2022-23: 67 games played

Oct. 27, 2023: Left game with leg injury, missed one game

Nov. 13, 2023: Out with finger laceration, missed three games

OG Anunoby's injury history with the Knicks

Since Anunoby spent less than half a season in New York after the trade, his injury history with the Knicks is easier to track. Here's a detailed breakdown:

Jan. 29, 2024: Out with inflamed right elbow

Feb. 8, 2024: Knicks announce Anunoby underwent elbow surgery

March 12, 2024: Anunoby returns to lineup after 18 missed games

March 18, 2024: Out because of right elbow injury management

Apr. 4, 2024: Anunoby returns to lineup after nine missed games

May 8, 2024: Injured hamstring in Game 2 of Eastern Conference semifinals

May 19, 2024: Returned to lineup for Game 7, but pulled after a few minutes

2023-24: 50 games played

