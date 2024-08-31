OG Anunoby injury history: Every ailment that has caused Knicks wing to miss games
The New York Knicks retained OG Anunoby in free agency as he signed a five-year deal worth $212 million. Thanks to the collective bargaining agreement, he signed the contract before the official start of free agency.
The Knicks looked like a different team after New York traded for Anunoby last December. January was a strong month that unfortunately ended with an injured Anunoby and Julius Randle.
Anunoby returned at the end of the regular season and helped New York overpower Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury in Game 2 of the second round against Indiana essentially ended his season.
As good of a fit OG is in New York, there are concerns about his contract because of his injury history.
OG Anunoby's injury history with Raptors before Knicks trade
Oct. 19, 2017: Made NBA debut after missing the start of the season recovering from torn ACL, missed 15 games
Feb. 11, 2018: Left game with right ankle sprain
Feb. 28, 2018: Left game with right ankle sprain, missed eight games
2017-18: Played 74 games
Oct. 17, 2018: Left game with right orbital contusion
Nov. 16, 2018: Left game with wrist sprain, missed three games
March 26, 2019: Left game with head injury, missed four games with concussion-like symptoms
April 11, 2019: Underwent emergency appendix surgery, missed rest of season (19 games)
2018-19: Played 67 games
Nov. 11, 2019: Left game with eye contusion, missed one game
2019-20: Played 69 games
Jan. 25, 2021: Left game with calf strain, missed 10 games
May 2, 2021: Out for rest of season as he continued to recover from calf strain
2020-21: 43 games played (also missed six games because of health and safety protocols)
Nov. 18, 2021: Nick Nurse said Anunoby will be out with a hip pointer, missed 13 games
Feb. 25, 2022: Raptors announced Anunoby suffered right finger fracture, missed 15 games
2021-22: 48 games played (also missed two games because of health and safety protocols)
Dec. 11, 2022: Out with hip injury, missed four games
Jan. 21, 2023: Left game with ankle injury
Jan. 27, 2023: Left game with wrist injury, missed nine games
April 9, 2023: Missed game with ankle injury
2022-23: 67 games played
Oct. 27, 2023: Left game with leg injury, missed one game
Nov. 13, 2023: Out with finger laceration, missed three games
OG Anunoby's injury history with the Knicks
Since Anunoby spent less than half a season in New York after the trade, his injury history with the Knicks is easier to track. Here's a detailed breakdown:
Jan. 29, 2024: Out with inflamed right elbow
Feb. 8, 2024: Knicks announce Anunoby underwent elbow surgery
March 12, 2024: Anunoby returns to lineup after 18 missed games
March 18, 2024: Out because of right elbow injury management
Apr. 4, 2024: Anunoby returns to lineup after nine missed games
May 8, 2024: Injured hamstring in Game 2 of Eastern Conference semifinals
May 19, 2024: Returned to lineup for Game 7, but pulled after a few minutes
2023-24: 50 games played