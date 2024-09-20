Joel Embiid extension could have a Knicks twist that Sixers don't expect
Last summer, many New York Knicks fans were dreaming of a Joel Embiid trade. James Harden requested a trade and took shots at Daryl Morey. Sixers fans wondered what was to come for their favorite team.
It took way longer than expected, but Philadelphia traded Harden to Los Angeles. It became clear that Embiid wasn't going anywhere. The trade was the right move for the Sixers, not only because it ended the drama. Harden's departure paved the way for Tyrese Maxey to have a larger role.
Embiid went from a potential Knicks trade target to a villain. New York's first-round playoff matchup against Philadelphia was one of the best series in the entire postseason, but it was a bloodbath. Embiid knew what he was doing when he pulled Mitchell Robinson's legs from under him. He's lucky that Robinson didn't suffer another severe ankle injury.
Like the Knicks, the Sixers bolstered their roster this summer to catch up to the Celtics. Philadelphia was linked to OG Anunoby, but only if it struck out on Paul George. The Knicks re-signed Anunoby to a five-year deal before free agency officially began, and the Sixers signed George to a four-year max contract.
Over two months later, Philadelphia signed its MVP to an extension (subscription required).
Knicks rival signs Joel Embiid to a three-year, $193 million max extension
As Shams Charania noted, Embiid has five years and $301 million on his contract. The Sixers' title hopes rest on two stars with concerning injury histories: George, who is 34, and Embiid, who is 30. Philadelphia has screamed "Trust the Process" for years, and fans need the process to work out now more than ever.
Let's pretend for a moment that Embiid requested a trade last summer. He was the top player on the Knicks' list. He and Leon Rose have a relationship dating back to the former's time running the basketball division for CAA. In retrospect, it was a blessing that a deal never materialized. Rose has carefully constructed New York's roster, and trading for an oft-injured superstar would've changed everything.
George's contract could come back to haunt the Sixers, and Embiid's extension could, too. It's hard to envision both players staying healthy for most of the season. Philadelphia did what it had to do by signing another star to pair alongside Embiid, or else maybe the star center would've gotten fed up and eventually requested a trade. He's not going anywhere now.
The Sixers believe their offseason moves vaulted them to the top of the contender conversation, but the Embiid and George deals could be what causes them to crumble. Not everyone can be like Jalen Brunson and take far less money than you're worth, but the Knicks are in a great position.
It helps that there's a good chance that New York will benefit more from the Embiid extension than Philadelphia.