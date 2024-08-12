Knicks get their ultimate wish granted with banger NBA opening night schedule
The countdown to 2024-25 NBA opening night is on. New York Knicks fans are anxious to see the new-look roster in action after a busy offseason. Last season, New York hosted Boston. This season, roles will be reversed.
As much as fans wanted to see the Knicks and Celtics play on Christmas Day, New York will host San Antonio instead. The Victor Wembanyama Effect is real. The Atlantic Division rivalry will still be in full force on the holiday with the Sixers traveling to Boston.
Opening night talk will be all about the Celtics. The 2024 champions will receive their rings and their banner will be revealed. It'll be a fun night in Boston, but hopefully, spirits won't be as high when the final buzzer sounds at TD Garden.
On Monday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted that the Knicks will travel to Boston on Oct. 22.
Knicks will travel to Boston to play Celtics on 2024-25 opening night
Why not start the season with a matchup between the teams who finished in the top two of the conference last season? It's a bonus that they're hated rivals. A lot of offseason chatter has been about the Knicks making moves to "catch up" to the Celtics. Why wait to see how they match up against each other?
The only con is that New York players, coaches, and fans will have to watch Boston celebrate its title, but it also means that the Knicks could spoil the celebration. It'll be good fuel for New York as it looks to snap its 50+ year championship drought.
Imagine the numbers Jalen Brunson will put up after watching that. Imagine Josh Hart's face as the Celtics celebrate their accomplishment. As soon as the ball tips off, though, the championship will be in the past, and the game will be on.
Every single Knicks versus Celtics game next season should deliver, but there's something extra special about the two teams playing on opening night. The NBA understands that. Thank you, Adam Silver!