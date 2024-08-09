Knicks fans question Christmas Day matchup against unexpected opponent
New York Knicks fans knew that their favorite team would be in action on 2024 Christmas Day, but they didn't expect it to be against a squad that finished at the bottom of the Western Conference last season. It's been 11 years since the Knicks hosted a non-conference opponent on the holiday.
The full NBA schedule will be released sometime after the Olympics end. Typically, the Christmas Day schedule is released beforehand. Shams Charania of The Athletic had the scoop this year. On Thursday night, he tweeted the five Dec. 25 games (subscription required).
Spurs at Knicks on Christmas Day doesn't feel right, but the NBA's decision makes sense. The league wants to have as many primetime Victor Wembanyama games as possible. He somehow exceeded expectations in his rookie season, but San Antonio's not a true contender (yet).
The Spurs should improve upon their 22-60 record from last season. In 2024-25, they'll have key veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes on the roster. Paul will find an open Wembanyama down low, something that San Antonio struggled to do last season.
Knicks to host Victor Wembanyama and Spurs on Christmas Day
The other four Dec. 25 matchups make sense. Minnesota and Dallas played in the 2024 Western Conference Finals, Philadelphia and Boston are hated division rivals, LeBron James and Steph Curry will always be a must-watch, and Denver and Phoenix should be two of the top teams in the West.
Even with Wembanyama, San Antonio at New York doesn't have the same appeal as the other games. The Knicks played the Bucks last year on Christmas Day, so sending the Pacers to MSG would've been a better option.
Thunder fans are upset that Oklahoma City didn't get a holiday game. Even though the Knicks and Thunder aren't rivals, that would be a hyped matchup, not only because of Isaiah Hartenstein. Both teams should finish at the top of their conferences again.
Oh, well. A Christmas Day game is a Christmas Day game. There's nothing like spending the holiday at Madison Square Garden. What could be better than that? Mitchell Robinson shutting Wembanyama down on Christmas Day? Yes, of course!