Predicting who the Knicks will play on 2024 NBA Christmas Day
One of the best days on the NBA calendar is Christmas Day. The holiday is packed with thrilling matchups, and the day typically starts with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
New York has hosted three consecutive Christmas games, and all signs point toward a fourth at the world's best arena. The Knicks will look to win their second-straight Dec. 25 game for the first time since 2011.
Here's a look at who New York played in its last five holiday games:
- 2023: Milwaukee (won 129-122)
- 2022: Philadelphia (lost 119-112)
- 2021: Atlanta (won 101-87)
- 2018: Milwaukee (lost 109-95)
- 2017: Philadelphia (lost 105-98)
The NBA typically releases all 30 schedules in mid-August, so in a few weeks, Knicks fans will know which team will be at the Garden on Dec. 25.
Who will the Knicks play on 2024 Christmas Day?
In 1992, New York played Chicago on Christmas Day and did so again in 1994 after not playing in 1993. The last time the Knicks played the same team in consecutive years was 1981-1984, when they played the Nets. That's to say New York likely won't host Milwaukee for a second straight year.
The top three teams the Knicks could play might be the Celtics, Sixers, and Pacers. They've played Philadelphia in recent seasons, so maybe the Sixers could be ruled out, but there's more history there since New York eliminated them in the first round of the playoffs.
The Knicks haven't played the Pacers on the holiday since 1999, when Indiana won by 11 (101-90). Because the Pacers eliminated the Knicks in the second round of the 2024 playoffs, the NBA could send Indiana to MSG. However, it seems likelier that the league will take a different route.
New York started the offseason with a bang by trading for Mikal Bridges, followed by OG Anunoby signing a five-year deal. The Knicks have the best defensive wing duo to compete with the Celtics' Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum duo. New York finished as the No. 2 team in the East last season behind Boston.
The reigning champs playing against the Knicks on Christmas Day in New York should be a given, as both teams could finish in the top two of the conference for the second straight year. The atmosphere in the Garden would resemble the playoffs. It'd be electric and would maybe even be a preview of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.
Come on, NBA. Do it!