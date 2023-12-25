Knicks record, statistics and other history on Christmas Day
One of the most exciting days on the NBA calendar is here. Five games will be played on Christmas Day, starting with the New York Knicks and Bucks. It's the second time the teams will play one another in three days.
The Knicks have played more games on the holiday than any other team, as there's nothing like Christmas at Madison Square Garden.
What is the Knicks' record on Christmas Day?
New York is 23-32 in games played on Dec. 25.
How many times have the Knicks played on Christmas Day?
New York has played 55 games on Christmas Day, more than any other team in the league.
Which Knicks player has scored the most points on Christmas Day?
Bernard King holds the NBA record for most points scored on Christmas Day. He dropped 60 points on New Jersey in 1984.
Which current NBA player has scored the most total points on Christmas Day?
LeBron James has scored 460 points on the holiday, more than any other player (past and present).
When's the last time the Knicks won on Christmas Day?
New York beat Atlanta on Dec. 25, 2021, 101-87.
When's the last time the Knicks played the Bucks on Christmas Day?
New York hosted Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee on Dec. 25, 2018. The Bucks won, 109-95.
How can I watch Knicks vs. Bucks on Christmas Day?
Knicks vs. Bucks will start at noon ET on Christmas Day. The game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN. If you're looking for a streaming service, check out fuboTV for a free trial.
NBA Christmas Day 2023 schedule
- Knicks vs. Bucks at 12 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Nuggets vs. Warriors at 2:30 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
- Lakers vs. Celtics at 5 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)
- Heat vs. Sixers at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Suns vs. Mavericks at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)