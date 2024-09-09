Knicks News: Mikal Bridges tells fans what they don't want to hear, Embiid chant
You had the time of your life if you were one of the lucky New York Knicks fans in Central Park on Saturday for the Roommates Show Block Party. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Matt Hillman welcomed guests, including Mikal Bridges, Stephon Marbury, and Jon Stewart.
Knicks fans were ecstatic when Bridges walked out. It's been over two months since the New York-Brooklyn trade, and it was the first time he was in front of thousands of fans.
He was one of the first guests on the podcast, but that was when he played for the Nets. On that episode, Hart "recruited" Bridges to the Knicks. On Saturday, Hart asked Bridges how it feels to be in "greener pastures." Bridges has never talked down on the Nets, and rather than agree with Hart, he was honest about his time in Brooklyn.
“Y’all should appreciate Brooklyn because it made me better. F–k, my game grew there.”
Some Nets fans blame Bridges for leaving Brooklyn when it wasn't his decision. He never hinted that he wanted to go to the Knicks, but you can tell he's happy to be on the better side.
The crowd at Central Park was electric. If you thought they'd let the night pass without taking a shot at Embiid, you should've known better.
Notice how Hart egged the crowd on and Brunson shook his head. That sums that duo up!
More Knicks news
- In Ian Begley's latest SNY mailbag, he cast doubt on New York using its final roster spot on a fan favorite.
- The 2024-25 season will start in a few weeks. Here's a full streaming guide for Knicks fans.
NBA news
- On Saturday, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets agreed to a four-year, $208 million extension. He helped Denver win the 2023 title but hasn't been named an All-Star.
- Steph Curry's reaction to Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively III talking at the Liberty game was hilarious. Thompson and Lively are new teammates in Dallas.