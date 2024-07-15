Mikal Bridges trade looks even better for Knicks after latest insider report
The New York Knicks won the NBA crown for the most unexpected offseason move after they traded for Mikal Bridges. No one (not even Bobby Marks) thought a Knicks-Nets trade was realistic. Even Brooklyn couldn't turn down New York's offer of four unprotected first-round picks, a protected 2025 first-round pick, an unprotected pick swap, and a 2028 second-round pick.
Bridges will fit perfectly alongside his three former Villanova and new Knicks teammates. Pairing him and OG Anunoby together was the perfect combination for a Tom Thibodeau-coached squad. That duo will give players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown fits.
Last week, New York officially introduced Bridges. As expected, he's thrilled to play for the best team in New York. What could be better than joining three of your college friends at Madison Square Garden?
Well, for the Knicks, what could be better is for Bridges to sign a team-friendly deal. Jalen Brunson did so on Friday when he signed a four-year, $156.5 million. He gave New York a massive $113 million discount.
On Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Bridges is expected to follow in Brunson's footsteps (subscription required).
"League sources say that the expectation now, furthermore, is that Bridges is likely to follow Brunson's lead and sign a team-friendly deal of his own when it's his turn to negotiate an extension (he's eligible for a shorter and less attractive deal as soon as Oct. 1 or a four-year extension if he waits until after the season) that cements himself at MSG alongside his fellow former Villanova teammates Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo."- Marc Stein
Mikal Bridges expected to sign team-friendly Knicks deal after Brunson extension
Talk about the power of friendship. Brunson made an unprecendented move by signing an extension this summer, and Bridges could do something similar, but on a smaller scale.
As Stein pointed out, Bridges will be eligible to sign an extension on Oct. 1, before the start of the regular season. Signs point toward the 27-year-old inking a below-market value extension when he's eligible.
Bridges has two full seasons left on his current contract. He'll make $23.3 million in 2024-25 and $24.9 million in 2025-26. If he doesn't sign a new deal this summer, he could sign one next summer.
Given what Brunson did, though, expect Bridges to sign an extension before he makes his Knicks debut.