Former Nets executive gives proof why Knicks-Mikal Bridges trade will never happen
The Knicks and Nets don't do business with each other.
Josh Hart is the leader of the Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks fan club, but there's probably a higher chance of Aaron Judge being a Knick. If only Bridges didn't play for the Nets. While it'd be an easy move from Brooklyn to Manhattan, it's one that Bridges can bank on not making.
Trade rumors are swirling around Brooklyn, with the team sitting in 10th place with a 19-27 record. Ben Simmons' return won't be enough to make the Nets a playoff-caliber team, no matter how good he looked on Monday. Let's not forget about his extensive injury history.
While it'd be reasonable for Brooklyn to listen to offers for Bridges, New York Post's Brian Lewis reported that the 27-year-old is "untouchable" (subscription required). That hasn't kept Knicks fans from dreaming about acquiring the forward, but ESPN's Bobby Marks came through with a timely reminder that a trade will never happen.
Former Nets executive Bobby Marks reminds Knicks fans that Mikal Bridges trade won't happen
ESPN insiders created six mock trades they want to see happen before the Feb. 8 deadline (subscription required), and Marks ironically went with a Knicks-Nets deal involving Bridges. Remember, there's a difference between wanting to see a trade happen versus the possibility of a trade actually happening.
The proposed deal would send Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, and five first-round picks (three protected, two unprotected) to Brooklyn. While that's a questionable trade, Marks knows it doesn't matter what the deal is because the two teams won't do business together.
"Bridges to New York is not going to happen. If you want proof, rewind the clock back to 1983. That was the last time the Knicks and Nets made a trade. (The Knicks sent a 1984 second-round pick to the Nets for Len Elmore.) During my 20-year tenure in New Jersey, there were no trade conversations between the two teams."- Bobby Marks, ESPN
Marks started as a public relations intern with the Nets in 1995 and worked his way up to assistant general manager, a title he held until he resigned in 2015. Even though it's been nine years since he worked in Brooklyn, he knows a thing or two about how the front office operates. It says a lot that in his 20 years there, the Knicks and Nets didn't even engage in trade discussions.
Bridges is signed through 2025-26, so there's no rush for Brooklyn to move on from him. Even though his numbers have dropped (which was expected) from what they were to end the 2022-23 regular season, he's still a valuable player. Is he worth that much of a haul from the Knicks? Probably not, but you don't have to worry about New York doing a deal like that because Brooklyn wouldn't even pick up the phone!