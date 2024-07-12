Jalen Brunson signs four-year Knicks extension: Instant reaction and analysis
Jalen Brunson's (officially) here to stay. The star point guard signed a four-year, $156 million extension with the New York Knicks, leaving $113 million guaranteed on the table. He could've signed a deal worth $269 million over five years in 2025 as a free agent.
In 2022, he signed a four-year deal worth $104 million. What was initially considered an overpay by the vast majority of NBA media and fans quickly became a steal for the Knicks.
Brunson averaged 26.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game in his first two seasons in New York, shooting 48.4% from the field and 40.7% from three. He led the Knicks to the playoffs twice, made his first All-Star team, and was named an All-NBA player. His accolades will continue to grow over the next few seasons.
All signs point toward Brunson going down as one of the top New York athletes. Taking a massive pay cut is worthy of a statue in itself.
It can't be understated how massive Brunson's extension is for the Knicks. He helped the organization tremendously by signing a deal now versus waiting until next summer. The collective bargaining agreement harshly penalizes teams that reach the first and second tax aprons. New York's roster is now less expensive (but still costly) thanks to Brunson's pay cut.
You're not alone if you're wondering why the guard left that much money on the table. Giving the Knicks financial flexibility is key, but as Fred Katz of The Athletic pointed out, the four-year deal with a player option will allow Brunson to hit free agency in 2028. He'll have wrapped up his 10th NBA season and be eligible to sign a supermax deal (subscription required) worth 35% of the cap.
It'll take a few extra years, but Brunson will eventually get his fair share of money. He isn't too worried about that, or else he would've held off until 2025 to sign a new deal. His focus is on bringing a championship to New York for the first time in 50+ years.
Jalen Brunson forever!