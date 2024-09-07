Report washes Villanova reunion dream for final Knicks roster spot down the drain
The New York Knicks have a final roster spot that can't go to Taj Gibson because he signed a deal with the Hornets. Some fans have pushed for the front office to add another Villanova champion to the roster because why not?
Sorry, Ryan Arcidiacono, but the Knicks don't need another guard. Instead, New York needs to address its weakest position (center). SNY's Ian Begley reported that "as of late last month, the Knicks were at the very least exploring the market for a veteran center." Don't be surprised if the 15th roster spot goes to a big man.
Until that happens, the Arcidiacono dream will stay alive. Begley also addressed that in his mailbag. A fan asked how New York will use its final roster spot. Take a look at part of Begley's answer:
"Worth noting here: people familiar with the matter said late last month that it was unlikely that the Knicks would use their 15th spot to sign backup guard Ryan Arcidiacono."
Begley added that if the Knicks wanted to add Arcidiacono, "they probably would have done so already."
Don't expect Knicks to use final roster spot on Ryan Arcidiacono
Arcidiacono was a Knick before Jalen Brunson, so he's technically the OG Villanova Knicks player. He appeared in 10 games for New York in 2021-22 after spending his first four seasons in the league in Chicago.
The Knicks kept the guard around in 2022-23 before he was included in the Josh Hart trade. He played nine games for the Trail Blazers and was waived.
In mid-September of last year, New York re-signed Arcidiacono. He appeared in 20 games, his most as a Knick in a single season. Once again, the front office included him in a pre-deadline trade when he was sent to the Pistons as part of the Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks deal. Detroit waived him.
Arcidiacono finished the 2023-24 season with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago's G League affiliate. The 30-year-old is a free agent. Hopefully, he gets another chance in the NBA!