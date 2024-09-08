Daily Knicks
Fansided

How to watch Knicks games in 2024-25 with and without cable: Full streaming guide

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Knicks.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks
New York Knicks / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit

The New York Knicks will soon return for what should be their most thrilling seasons in years. The Mikal Bridges trade is one of many reasons to tune into as many games as possible.

Expectations are high for New York after a busy offseason. Everyone is wondering if the Knicks can go head-to-head with the Celtics. Luckily, fans won't have to wait to see how New York matches up against Boston, as the Knicks will travel to TD Garden for NBA Opening Night.

If you want to watch the Knicks but don't want to think about how to stream each game, we've done the work for you.

How to watch New York Knicks games with cable

Local broadcasts

MSG Networks offers live Knicks games with the iconic broadcast duo Mike Breen and Walt Frazier. The network hasn't announced its telecast schedule for 2024-25, but when it does, it will be linked here.

National broadcasts

New York will play 10 games on TNT, 10 on ESPN, four on ABC, and 10 on NBA TV.

Knicks national television broadcast schedule

Date

Opponent

Channel

Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET

at Boston Celtics

TNT

Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. Indiana Pacers

ESPN

Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET

at Philadelphia Sixers

TNT

Nov. 20 at 10 p.m. ET

at Phoenix Suns

ESPN

Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. ET

at Utah Jazz

NBA TV

Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET

at Dallas Mavericks

ESPN

Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. ET

at Charlotte Hornets

NBA TV

Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. Orlando Magic

TNT

Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

at Toronto Raptors

NBA TV

Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET

at New Orleans Pelicans

NBA TV

Dec. 25 at 12 p.m. ET

vs. San Antonio Spurs

ESPN

Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. ET

at Washington Wizards

NBA TV

Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

at Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA TV

Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. ET

vs. Toronto Raptors

ESPN

Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. Philadelphia Sixers

ESPN

Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

at Brooklyn Nets

TNT

Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. Denver Nuggets

ESPN

Feb. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET

vs. Los Angeles Lakers

ABC

Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. Houston Rockets

NBA TV

Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET

vs. Boston Celtics

ABC

Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

at Indiana Pacers

TNT

Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET

at Cleveland Cavaliers

ESPN

Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. ET

at Boston Celtics

ABC

Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET

vs. Philadelphia Sixers

ESPN

March 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. Golden State Warriors

TNT

March 6 at 10 p.m. ET

at Los Angeles Lakers

TNT

March 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET

at Sacramento Kings

NBA TV

March 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET

at Golden State Warriors

ABC

March 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. Miami Heat

ESPN

March 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. Dallas Mavericks

TNT

March 30 at 6 p.m. ET

vs. Portland Trail Blazers

NBA TV

April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. Philadelphia Sixers

TNT

April 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. Boston Celtics

TNT

April 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA TV

How to watch New York Knicks games without cable

Gotham Sports App

The Gotham Sports App will replace The YES App and MSG+ for streaming services. Existing YES and MSG+ subscriptions will transfer to The Gotham Sports App. Blackout restrictions apply. Sign up here.

FuboTV

MSG Networks is available on FuboTV (regional restrictions apply), as well as nationally televised games (except TNT) and NBA League Pass games (blackouts apply). The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers. FuboTV plans range from $32.99 to $99.99/month.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu doesn't offer MSG Networks, but it offers ABC, ESPN, and TNT. The streaming service has a free three-day trial for new users. A monthly plan costs $76.99/month.

Sling TV

MSG Networks isn't available on Sling TV because the streaming service doesn't offer regional sports networks. Fans can watch ESPN, TNT, and ABC games (on ESPN3) on Sling TV. The service also offers a free preview of NBA TV. New users get $25 off the first month. Sling Orange starts at $40/month.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV doesn't offer MSG Networks, but has ESPN, ABC, and TNT. The streaming service offers a free 20-minute trial. The base plan starts at $72.99/month.

Out-of-market New York Knicks streaming options

NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass allows fans to stream games live and on-demand. Access includes live games, highlights, and replays. Blackout restrictions apply.

Students can purchase a League Pass subscription for $9.99/month. If you're not a student, you can buy a League pass subscription with commercials for $16.99/month or without commercials for $24.99/month. If you want to buy a season subscription, you can do so for $109.99 (with commercials) or $159.99 (without commercials).

NBA TV

Fans can stream 10 Knicks games on NBA TV in 2024-25. It's available on cable, NBA.com, and the NBA app. Access to NBA TV includes highlights, fantasy insight, features, and interviews. You can purchase an NBA TV subscription for $6.99/month or $59.99/year.

Knicks season outlook and roster information

New York is coming off its first 50-win season in over a decade and is expected to finish in that range again. The Knicks were the No. 2 seed in the East last season. It will take a lot for them to overcome the Celtics, but it won't be another walk in the park if Boston wins the conference again.

Jalen Brunson will enter his first season as Captain. He earned his first All-NBA and All-Star nods last season. Julius Randle will return after missing the second half of last season with a dislocated shoulder. He's coming off his third All-Star honor. OG Anunoby, who injured his hamstrings in the playoffs, is healthy and fresh off a five-year deal.

Bridges isn't the star everyone thought New York would trade for, but he's the perfect role player for Tom Thibodeau's squad. Watching the new-look starting lineup (and Villanova quartet) will be exciting.

Next. 20 People who turned their backs on the Knicks. 20 People who turned their backs on the Knicks. dark

Home/Knicks News