How to watch Knicks games in 2024-25 with and without cable: Full streaming guide
The New York Knicks will soon return for what should be their most thrilling seasons in years. The Mikal Bridges trade is one of many reasons to tune into as many games as possible.
Expectations are high for New York after a busy offseason. Everyone is wondering if the Knicks can go head-to-head with the Celtics. Luckily, fans won't have to wait to see how New York matches up against Boston, as the Knicks will travel to TD Garden for NBA Opening Night.
If you want to watch the Knicks but don't want to think about how to stream each game, we've done the work for you.
How to watch New York Knicks games with cable
Local broadcasts
MSG Networks offers live Knicks games with the iconic broadcast duo Mike Breen and Walt Frazier. The network hasn't announced its telecast schedule for 2024-25, but when it does, it will be linked here.
National broadcasts
New York will play 10 games on TNT, 10 on ESPN, four on ABC, and 10 on NBA TV.
Knicks national television broadcast schedule
Date
Opponent
Channel
Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET
at Boston Celtics
TNT
Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET
vs. Indiana Pacers
ESPN
Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET
at Philadelphia Sixers
TNT
Nov. 20 at 10 p.m. ET
at Phoenix Suns
ESPN
Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. ET
at Utah Jazz
NBA TV
Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET
at Dallas Mavericks
ESPN
Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. ET
at Charlotte Hornets
NBA TV
Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET
vs. Orlando Magic
TNT
Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET
at Toronto Raptors
NBA TV
Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET
at New Orleans Pelicans
NBA TV
Dec. 25 at 12 p.m. ET
vs. San Antonio Spurs
ESPN
Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. ET
at Washington Wizards
NBA TV
Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET
at Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA TV
Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. ET
vs. Toronto Raptors
ESPN
Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET
vs. Philadelphia Sixers
ESPN
Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET
at Brooklyn Nets
TNT
Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET
vs. Denver Nuggets
ESPN
Feb. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET
vs. Los Angeles Lakers
ABC
Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET
vs. Houston Rockets
NBA TV
Feb. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET
vs. Boston Celtics
ABC
Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
at Indiana Pacers
TNT
Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET
at Cleveland Cavaliers
ESPN
Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. ET
at Boston Celtics
ABC
Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET
vs. Philadelphia Sixers
ESPN
March 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET
vs. Golden State Warriors
TNT
March 6 at 10 p.m. ET
at Los Angeles Lakers
TNT
March 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET
at Sacramento Kings
NBA TV
March 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET
at Golden State Warriors
ABC
March 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET
vs. Miami Heat
ESPN
March 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET
vs. Dallas Mavericks
TNT
March 30 at 6 p.m. ET
vs. Portland Trail Blazers
NBA TV
April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET
vs. Philadelphia Sixers
TNT
April 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET
vs. Boston Celtics
TNT
April 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA TV
How to watch New York Knicks games without cable
Gotham Sports App
The Gotham Sports App will replace The YES App and MSG+ for streaming services. Existing YES and MSG+ subscriptions will transfer to The Gotham Sports App. Blackout restrictions apply. Sign up here.
FuboTV
MSG Networks is available on FuboTV (regional restrictions apply), as well as nationally televised games (except TNT) and NBA League Pass games (blackouts apply). The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers. FuboTV plans range from $32.99 to $99.99/month.
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu doesn't offer MSG Networks, but it offers ABC, ESPN, and TNT. The streaming service has a free three-day trial for new users. A monthly plan costs $76.99/month.
Sling TV
MSG Networks isn't available on Sling TV because the streaming service doesn't offer regional sports networks. Fans can watch ESPN, TNT, and ABC games (on ESPN3) on Sling TV. The service also offers a free preview of NBA TV. New users get $25 off the first month. Sling Orange starts at $40/month.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV doesn't offer MSG Networks, but has ESPN, ABC, and TNT. The streaming service offers a free 20-minute trial. The base plan starts at $72.99/month.
Out-of-market New York Knicks streaming options
NBA League Pass
NBA League Pass allows fans to stream games live and on-demand. Access includes live games, highlights, and replays. Blackout restrictions apply.
Students can purchase a League Pass subscription for $9.99/month. If you're not a student, you can buy a League pass subscription with commercials for $16.99/month or without commercials for $24.99/month. If you want to buy a season subscription, you can do so for $109.99 (with commercials) or $159.99 (without commercials).
NBA TV
Fans can stream 10 Knicks games on NBA TV in 2024-25. It's available on cable, NBA.com, and the NBA app. Access to NBA TV includes highlights, fantasy insight, features, and interviews. You can purchase an NBA TV subscription for $6.99/month or $59.99/year.
Knicks season outlook and roster information
New York is coming off its first 50-win season in over a decade and is expected to finish in that range again. The Knicks were the No. 2 seed in the East last season. It will take a lot for them to overcome the Celtics, but it won't be another walk in the park if Boston wins the conference again.
Jalen Brunson will enter his first season as Captain. He earned his first All-NBA and All-Star nods last season. Julius Randle will return after missing the second half of last season with a dislocated shoulder. He's coming off his third All-Star honor. OG Anunoby, who injured his hamstrings in the playoffs, is healthy and fresh off a five-year deal.
Bridges isn't the star everyone thought New York would trade for, but he's the perfect role player for Tom Thibodeau's squad. Watching the new-look starting lineup (and Villanova quartet) will be exciting.