Knicks Schedule: Chance to avenge playoff loss and 9 other must-watch dates
You know we're one step closer to New York Knicks basketball returning when the 2024-25 schedule is released. At long last, fans can plan out their October-June calendars.
After securing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time in over a decade, the Knicks can improve upon their 50-32 record last season. A slew of offseason moves highlighted by the Mikal Bridges trade and OG Anunoby deal put New York in a position to contend for the 2025 title.
As excited as fans are for what's to come, it's hard to watch all 82 regular-season games. If you're unable to watch catch all of the action, you need to make a point to watch these 10 games.
10 must-watch dates to circle on Knicks 2024-25 schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Knicks at Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)
New York will open the season in Boston. What could be better than the Knicks spoiling the Celtics' ring night? The league did every basketball fan a massive favor by not making us wait for this matchup.
It'll be Bridges' official New York debut. You can't create a better defensive wing pairing than him and Anunoby. As important as it is to not overreact to the first of 82 regular-season games, this one will give fans a look at how legit the Knicks are.