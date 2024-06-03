Knicks News: Latest on Tom Thibodeau extension, Josh Hart jokes with Haliburton
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle aren't the only two notable New York Knicks eligible for extensions. The 2024-25 season is the final on Tom Thibodeau's contract, meaning he's also eligible to sign a new deal this summer.
Shams Charania reported that the Knicks want to sign Thibs to an extension and that he could get a deal worth at least $10 million annually. On Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the head coach is a "virtual certainty" to sign a new deal (subscription required). Stein added that Thibodeau would get the market rate, which would be at least $10 million yearly.
Thibodeau was hired in the 2020 offseason and has a 175-143 record as the Knicks head coach.
In other news, Brunson and Josh Hart dropped the latest "Roommates Show" episode on Thursday. Hart admitted to trolling Tyrese Haliburton after the Celtics swept the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Hart, Brunson, and Haliburton were teammates last summer at the FIBA World Cup. Haliburton and Brandon Ingram trolled Brunson after the Knicks point guard left his wallet after a game. Joking around with one another is the norm for that trio.
More Knicks news
- On Friday, Randle lit up the Empire State Building and discussed his looming contract extension. The 29-year-old has one final season left on the four-year, $117 million contract he signed in 2021. If he doesn't sign an extension (with the Knicks or another team), he'll be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
- New York has two first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft (Nos. 24 and 25). In a mock draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that the Knicks are "looking into trade scenarios." Considering the team is expected to add another star this offseason, that isn't surprising.
- Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that Isaiah Hartenstein could command more than $100 million as an unrestricted free agent. The highest offer New York can offer him is $72.5 million across four years.
NBA news
- On X, Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis posted that he will be back "soon." He last played on April 29 when he suffered a strained left calf.
- On Friday, Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract extension. Extension talks stalled between the two sides, but the Kings and Brown were motivated to reach an agreement.