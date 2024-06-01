Julius Randle's recent Knicks comments could indicate what he'll do this summer
Both New York Knicks stars will be eligible to sign extensions this summer. Newsday's Steve Popper reported that the indication is Jalen Brunson will sign a new deal this summer (which would be at a massive pay cut), but what about Julius Randle?
The 29-year-old played only 46 games this past season because of a dislocated shoulder. Except for the one game he played in as a rookie in 2014-15, it's the fewest games he's played in his career. He played in enough games to earn his third All-Star honor, though.
Randle will be eligible to sign an extension on Aug. 3. The most the Knicks can offer him is a four-year, $181.5 million deal. The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that New York isn't trying to trade him but knows that he could have to be included in a deal if the right player becomes available. The Knicks have stockpiled their assets and are exploring trade scenarios involving their 2024 draft picks.
So, what does it mean for Randle? Will the Knicks offer him an extension? Will he want more money than he's offered?
Julius Randle says he wants to be with Knicks long-term
On Friday, Randle lit up the Empire State Building. Newsday's Steve Popper and New York Post's Stefan Bondy tagged along. He reiterated his desire to stay in New York and said when he signed with the Knicks, his goal was to win a championship. The team is far closer to that goal than when Randle signed in 2019.
"Yeah, I’ve always said from the very beginning I would love to be here in New York and I would love to continue to add on to what the guys did in the playoffs,” said Randle, who can also become a free agent in 2025. “I feel like that was my personal — biggest personal goal, or I’d say team goal in a sense, was when I got here is to be able to build and compete and to be at the point where we’re at now, where it’s an actual possibility [to win a championship]."- Julius Randle, via NYP
Randle is no longer represented by CAA, as he changed representation before the beginning of last season. He's now represented by WME Sports. How will the agency switch impact extension talks this summer? It's to be determined.
SNY's Ian Begley predicted that Randle and the Knicks won't come to an agreement. He took a discount with the four-year, $117 million deal he signed a few years ago. He may not be willing to do the same this summer.
However, based on his comments, he clearly wants to see it through with New York. A lot can change between now and when he can sign an extension. It'd be nice to see him back, especially since he chose the Knicks when other players avoided them.