NBA Rumors: Knicks actively trying to make expected move in 2024 NBA Draft
After not having any first-round picks in the past two drafts, the New York Knicks have two back-to-back picks (Nos. 24 and 25) in 2024 and a second-round pick (No. 38). New York can take a few different paths from trading up in the draft to trading a pick (or more) for a star.
After losing a few homegrown talents in trades this past season (RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes), the Knicks could keep their current picks to add a few rookies to the development room. While they could keep a pick or two, they likely won't have all three picks.
Soon after New York's offseason began, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the front office aims to trade for a star this summer, which has been the case the past few offseasons. The difference is that the Knicks have improved significantly since 2022-23, and there's pressure to make a move this summer because of the collective bargaining agreement.
Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that New York is "looking into trade scenarios" (subscription required) with the No. 24 and 25 picks. The front office wants to extend the team's competitive window.
Knicks could trade first-round picks in 2024 NBA Draft
Things are still relatively quiet in the NBA realm, as the offseason has yet to officially begin for the league. As the draft draws nearer, the rumors will start to ramp up. No unexpected player has asked out, but that could change.
Some fans may be disappointed if the Knicks trade one or both first-round picks, but this year's draft class is weak compared to years past. Prospects like Jared McCain and Dalton Knecht will be off the board when New York makes its first pick at No. 24 (if it isn't included in a trade). Rather than take a flier on a player who may or may not fit in well with the Knicks, the front office could trade those picks for an established star.
The Knicks have held several pre-draft workouts, including one for a former Syracuse guard. If no prospect jumps out at them, that could increase the chances of a trade.
The first round of the draft will be on June 26, with the second round taking place on June 27. These next few weeks will be telling about New York's offseason plans.