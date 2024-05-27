3 Promising trade-up targets for the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft
With the New York Knicks' 2023-24 season officially in the books, it's time to look ahead toward the 2024 NBA Draft.
While the Knicks' season came to an end with a tough Game 7 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the year as a whole was extremely impressive. New York battled through injuries to several key contributors and earned a first-round series victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, while Jalen Brunson established himself as an elite offensive hub.
Although the Knicks may attempt to pursue a star trade, the front office could also be interested in returning a similar roster in 2024-25 with the return of Julius Randle and full seasons of OG Anunoby and Bojan Bogdanovic.
New York could also acquire some depth in the draft, as the team is set to add a first-round rookie to the roster for the first time since former shooting guard Quentin Grimes in 2021. After Grimes was selected, the Knicks traded their 2022 first-rounder for multiple future selections and dealt their 2023 first away for Josh Hart.
Now, the Knicks own three choices in the 2024 draft. They have first-round picks at No. 24 and No. 25 as well as a second-rounder at No. 38 overall. New York could add three new rookies, or the team could trade up for a high-value prospect.
3 Players the Knicks could trade up for in the 2024 NBA Draft
3. Yves Missi - Baylor
If New York is attempting to target a center on draft night, Yves Missi could be the ideal player to trade up for. While he may not be available at No. 24, he should still be on the board after the first 10 names are called.
With Isaiah Hartenstein set to enter free agency, the Knicks could hand him a large contract in order to keep him as their starting center. However, they likely wouldn't have enough cap space left over to bring back impending free agent Precious Achiuwa unless he were to take a pay cut.
Missi could slide in as New York's third-string center behind Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson, giving him a clear path to earn rotation minutes in case of an injury. The 20-year-old wrapped up a commendable freshman campaign with Baylor, averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 22.9 minutes per game.
His skills overlap with the identity that head coach Tom Thibodeau prefers in centers, as Missi is an exceptional offensive rebounder and an efficient finisher around the rim. His average of 2.6 offensive rebounds per game ranked No. 4 among all players in the Big 12.
Giving him time to develop and learn from Hartenstein and Robinson as a rookie could allow him to eventually become New York's starting center of the future.