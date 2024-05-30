Knicks host former Syracuse sharpshooter in 2024 pre-draft workout
The 2024 NBA Draft is less than three weeks away, and the New York Knicks hold three picks (Nos. 24, 25, 38). New York could trade away one or more picks for a star, try to trade up in the draft or remain in its current draft spots. Time will tell.
The Knicks have held several pre-draft workouts in preparation for the draft. On Wednesday, a New York native was in Westchester. Joseph Girard III spent four seasons at Syracuse (2019-23) before transferring to Clemson for his final year of eligibility.
With the Tigers, the six-foot-two guard averaged 15.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, shooting a career-high 43% from the field and 41.3% from three. Clemson made it to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980 after defeating Arizona, 77-72. Girard played a significant role in the Tigers' historic run.
Will Joseph Girard III be a Knick after the 2024 NBA Draft?
Girard isn't listed on most mock drafts, but that doesn't mean a team won't take a flier on him in the second round. If he isn't drafted, he'll sign with a team as an undrafted free agent and compete for a roster spot.
The guard will turn 24 in November, making him older than most draft prospects. After four years at Syracuse, he tested the draft waters but used his extra COVID eligibility year to go to Clemson, which was a good decision.
The Knicks could be eyeing Girard at No. 58 or considering signing him after the draft concludes. He's an undersized shooting guard, but he's a solid shooter. Girard has drawn comparisons to Jimmer Fredette and not only because both are from Glen Falls and went to the same high school.
It's likelier that if Girard is available after the draft, New York will sign him rather than use the 58th pick. It'd be a nice story for the New York native to land with the Knicks, but it'd be even better if he managed to wow the organization enough to get a two-way spot.