5 Knicks who could sign big-time contracts this summer to stay in New York
The New York Knicks have an offseason to-do list longer than previous offseasons. Most of the attention is on their pursuit of a star, but several Knicks could sign big-time extensions this summer.
New York is coming off its first 50-win season in over a decade, thanks in large part to the players (and coach) who could sign extensions.
5. Tom Thibodeau
Knicks fans have a love-hate relationship with Tom Thibodeau. It was mainly love this past season, as he guided the team to the No. 2 seed in the East, even with several injuries. He didn't receive the recognition he deserved in voting for Coach of the Year. Josh Hart was quick to point that out.
The 66-year-old is entering the final season of his current contract, and all signs point toward him signing an extension with New York this summer. New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that a source "expressed confidence" that a deal will get done.
Shams Charania reported that Thibodeau could sign a deal worth $10 million or more a year.
The front office has already assembled the perfect Thibodeau roster, and could add another star this summer that fits the coach's style. New York is all in on Thibs. He deserves to win at least one title as a head coach before he calls it quits (if he ever does).