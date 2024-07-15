Knicks News: Latest on Precious Achiuwa, interest in veteran free-agent guard
Two weeks have passed since Isaiah Hartenstein agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Thunder, and the New York Knicks haven't signed or traded for a backup center. New York has reportedly expressed interest in a few different centers. If the Knicks don't add a new face to the roster, they could bring Precious Achiuwa back.
New York didn't give Achiuwa a qualifying offer, so he's an unrestricted free agent. On Saturday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks are still in touch with the 24-year-old. Begley added that the front office has had "casual trade talks" involving "high-salaried veteran centers."
In other free agency news, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on Friday that the Knicks have expressed interest in Landry Shamet. Milwaukee, Miami, and Minnesota have also expressed interest in the 27-year-old.
Shamet averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game for the Wizards in 2023-24, shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.8% from three. Washington waived Shamet.
Scotto added that New York also expressed interest in Davis Bertans and that the front office is "intent on adding frontcourt depth."
More Knicks news
- On Friday, Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension. Brunson signed the extension late in the afternoon rather than in the morning because he was hanging out with Josh Hart (subscription required).
- On Saturday, New York's Summer League squad lost to Charlotte, 94-90. The Knicks will play the Nets on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET. For the full schedule and how to watch, click here. Get to know more about the team's top players here.
- On Friday, the league revealed the six groups for the 2024 NBA Cup (In-Season Tournament). New York is in East Group A with Orlando, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Charlotte.
NBA news
- In Denver's first Summer League game on Friday, Nuggets' first-round pick DaRon Holmes II tore his Achilles. The 21-year-old is expected to miss the 2024-25 season.
- Before the first Summer League game tipped off in Las Vegas, the NBA held a 20-minute tribute for the late Jerry West.
- On Monday, July 15, the USA men's national basketball team will play Australia in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The game will tip off at noon ET.