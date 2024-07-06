Knicks Summer League roster: Full updated list of players and schedule
It's almost the best time of year for New York Knicks fans — Summer League. Okay, that's an exaggeration, but it'll still be fun to see the Knicks' rookies in action for the first time.
After going without a draft pick in 2023, New York left the 2024 draft with four players, which will make Summer League far more exciting than it was last year.
Knicks' updated Summer League roster
The Knicks haven't announced their full Summer League roster, but their four draft picks (Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, and Kevin McCullar Jr.) are expected to play. SNY's Ian Begley reported that forward Alex O'Connell will also play for the Knicks in Las Vegas.
When other Summer League players are announced, they will be added here.
Will Rokas Jokubaitis play at Summer League?
New York drafted guard Rokas Jokubaitis in 2021. That summer, he played for the Knicks at Summer League, but since then, he hasn't worn a New York uniform.
In early June, New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that Jokubaitis' agent said the guard will "strongly consider" playing for the Knicks (subscription required) in Vegas this summer, but on one condition. If Lithuania qualifies for the Olympics, Jokubaitis will be in France. If they don't, he might be at Summer League.
Lithuania beat Mexico in its first game of the qualifying tournament and Côte d'Ivoire in the country's second game to advance to the semifinals on Saturday. Qualifying games are available on FIBA's streaming platform, Courtside 1891.
Knicks' Summer League schedule
- Saturday, July 13 at 5 p.m. ET (Thomas & Mack Center): Knicks vs. Hornets
- Tuesday, July 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET (Thomas & Mack Center): Knicks at Nets
- Wednesday, July 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET (Pavilion): Knicks vs. Kings
- Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. ET (Pavilion): Knicks at Pistons
How can I watch the Knicks play at Vegas Summer League?
- The Saturday, July 13 game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
- The Tuesday, July 16 game will be broadcast on NBA TV.
- The Wednesday, July 17 game will be broadcast on NBA TV.
- The Friday, July 19 game will be broadcast on ESPN.
To stream the games on ESPN2 and ESPN, check out fuboTV and their free seven-day trial.