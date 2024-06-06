Knicks fans may see hyped draft-and-stash pick in Vegas but only on one condition
New York Knicks fans have been waiting not-so-patiently to see a pick from the 2021 NBA Draft in action again. He played in Summer League that year, but has since to return.
Rokas Jokubaitis was drafted by New York when he was 20. In the past couple of years, the Lithuanian point has declined a spot at Summer League because of other responsibilities, including the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The now 23-year-old could be in Vegas representing the Knicks in July, but only on one condition.
Jokubaitis and Lithuania hope to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. If they fail to do so, New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that the guard's agent said Rokubaitis will "strongly consider" playing for the Knicks at Summer League (subscription required).
Will Rokas Jokubaitis play for the Knicks at 2024 Summer League?
Seven countries (including the United States) qualified for the Olympics at the FIBA World Cup last year. France received an automatic bid since the country is hosting the Olympics. Four more countries will qualify this summer.
Jokubaitis and Lithuania are in Group A with Mexico and Côte d'Ivoire. Italy, Puerto Rico, and Bahrain are in Group B. The Qualifying Tournaments will run from July 2-7. If Lithuania gets a spot, the country will travel to France for the Olympics, which will begin on July 27.
The guard could be the only Knick at the Olympics after Jalen Brunson wasn't named to the United States National Team and Isaiah Hartenstein was left off Germany's extended roster.
As exciting as it'd be to see Jokubaitis in action at Summer League, New York fans shouldn't necessarily be rooting against Lithuania securing one of the final four Olympic spots. Lithuania missed the 2021 Olympics for the first time since becoming an independent country in 1990, so qualifying for Paris would be that much more of a big deal.
If Lithuania comes up short, Jokubaitis could be in Las Vegas from July 12-22.