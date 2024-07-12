5 Most-hyped players on Knicks' Las Vegas Summer League squad
The New York Knicks made fans wait to learn who would be on the 2024 Las Vegas Summer League team. The full roster was released the day before the league began (and two days before the Knicks played).
All of the team's 2024 draftees will play, as well as familiar faces such as Jacob Toppin and Duane Washington Jr. Unlike last year when New York didn't debut a draft pick, this league's squad should be a lot more fun.
5 most notable players on the Knicks' 2024 Summer League squad
Ariel Hukporti
Dallas drafted Ariel Hukporti with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2024 draft before he was acquired by New York. The 22-year-old spent the past two seasons with Melbourne United of the Australian NBL, averaging 7.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Earlier this week, the Knicks signed Hukporti to a two-way contract. The six-foot-eleven center plays physical and is a good rebounder. New York needs another center after losing Isaiah Hartenstein. Maybe sooner rather than later, Hukporti can answer the call after he hangs out in Westchester. If the Knicks don't bring in another center and either Mitchell Robinson or Jericho Sims gets injured, Hukporti could eventually play rotation minutes.
Watching Hukporti match up against other bigs in Vegas will not only be fun, but it will also give fans a glimpse into what's to come.