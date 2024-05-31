Knicks News: Josh Hart gets hate for Celtics take, Mitchell Robinson mock trade
Because it's the offseason, New York Knicks guard (slash forward) Josh Hart has had some time to unwind after running up and down the floor for 48 minutes. He appeared on "The Pivot" podcast with hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. Little did Hart know, the episode would draw the attention of mainstream media.
Hart listed the top five players still alive in the playoffs, and he said he might put Derrick White above Jayson Tatum in terms of impact.
"Look at every main play in the last six minutes of the fourth to overtime, every big play, he made. He's probably one of the most impactful players because he does just everything on the court, and does everything at a very high level."- Josh Hart
On social media and television, the conversation turned into Hart attempting to put Tatum down, which Hart quickly replied to.
Hart credited White for making hustle plays, something he's very familiar with. Is Hart better than Jalen Brunson? No. Would someone be wrong if they said Hart is more impactful than Brunson because of the plays he makes on both ends? No.
Maybe Hart should stick to his podcast with Brunson. The next guest is Patrick Ewing, which fans know will be an all-time episode!
In other news, many Mitchell Robinson trade ideas have been floating around. Assuming New York re-signs Isaiah Hartenstein, there's been speculation that the front office will move off Robinson's contract. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley created a mock trade that'd send Mitch to the Warriors for Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, and a 2026 first-round pick (top-five protected).
Is that something the Knicks would do? Probably not. Is that something the Warriors would do? Probably not, although acquiring Robinson would help Golden State.
More Knicks news
- The Knicks hosted a former Syracuse sharpshooter in a pre-draft workout on Wednesday. New York has the 24th, 25th, and 38th picks in the 2024 draft.
- Julius Randle was recently a guest on Kevin Hart's alternate NBA broadcast, where he took some heat from the comedian and gave an update on his shoulder.
NBA news
- Kristaps Porzingis' status for the NBA Finals is up in the air because of his calf injury. On Thursday, Joe Mazzulla said Porzingis is "progressing really well." Game 1 will be on June 6.
- On Thursday, the Larry Bird Museum officially opened in Terre Haute, Indiana.