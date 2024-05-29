Julius Randle gives encouraging shoulder update after shortened Knicks season
The start of 2024 brought joy to New York Knicks fans. OG Anunoby was a perfect fit in the starting lineup. Even better, he made Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle's lives easier. It was clear that the front office made the right call, even though it meant losing RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley (who the Knicks missed tremendously off the bench).
Things took a turn for the worst in a game against the Heat in late January. Julius Randle landed on his shoulder and was in a lot of pain. As suspected, he suffered a dislocated shoulder, but the initial belief was that he would return. The game against Miami was Anunoby's last before he underwent surgery, but he eventually returned. Randle didn't.
At the beginning of April, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Randle would undergo season-ending surgery. The star forward rehabbed for two months to return in time for the playoffs but decided to have surgery rather than risk injuring his shoulder more. It was the right call.
Julius Randle gives shoulder recovery update two months after surgery
Nearly two months have passed since Randle had surgery. On Monday, he was a guest on 'NBA Unplugged' with Kevin Hart during Game 4 between Boston and Indiana, and he gave an update on his shoulder.
"I spent two and a half months rehabbing before, so when I came out of shoulder surgery I was recovering pretty fast; all my muscles around my shoulder are strong. So I've been healing up great. Been taking my time. Not in a rush. But I like where I'm at for sure."- Julius Randle, via B/R
Randle's expected to be ready in time for training camp in September. New York reportedly isn't actively trying to trade him this summer as he will be extension-eligible, but if the right player is made available, he could be on the way out. Most fans want to see the Knicks run it back with a healthy roster, but the front office has draft assets to cash in.
Randle is one of the toughest guys in the NBA -- Bill Walton said so himself. It's a shame he wasn't able to return in time for the postseason, but his longevity took priority. Hopefully, he continues progressing well and will return better than ever in 2024-25.