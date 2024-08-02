Knicks News: Former undrafted guard signs overseas deal, training camp location
Another former New York Knicks player signed a deal to play overseas. Langston Galloway went undrafted in 2014 before New York signed him. He spent two seasons with the Knicks (2014-16).
As a rookie, the guard averaged a career-high 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 41 starts. His production dipped the following season as his minutes increased. Galloway played in all 82 regular-season games (seven starts).
After leaving the Knicks, he signed with the Pelicans in 2016 free agency. He also played for the Kings, Pistons, Suns, Nets, and Bucks.
On Thursday, HoopsHype reported Galloway signed a deal to play with Trapani Shark in Italy for the 2024-25 season. Best of luck to him!
In other Knicks news, New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that the team will return to The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., for training camp. The Knicks spent 2023 training camp in Charleston for the first time since 2007.
More Knicks news
- The Eastern Conference is stacked. Where will the Knicks finish in 2024-25?
- The Knicks signed Chuma Okeke to a non-guaranteed contract. The 25-year-old was drafted No. 16 overall in 2019 by the Magic. He averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in Orlando.
- New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that Jericho Sims was injured and had offseason surgery in 2022, which was previously unknown.
- Miles McBride and his family are in France enjoying the 2024 Paris Olympics.
NBA news
- On Thursday, Gordon Hayward announced his NBA retirement after 14 seasons. The 34-year-old played for the Jazz, Celtics, Hornets, and Thunder.
- Team USA men's basketball team will play Puerto Rico on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET in the final group stage game.
- On Friday, a Kobe and Gigi Bryant statue will be unveiled at a private ceremony outside Crypto.com Arena.