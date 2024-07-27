When's the last time a Knicks player competed in Olympics for Team USA?
The United States men's basketball team will soon take the stage for the first time at the 2024 Paris Olympics when they face Nikola Jokic and Serbia on Sunday. New York Knicks fans will tune in, even though one of their team's players isn't on the roster.
The squad consists of Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White. Kawhi Leonard was on the team, but Team USA officials sent him home because they didn't feel he was at his best. White replaced Leonard.
Why isn't a Knicks player on Team USA's 2024 Paris Olympics roster?
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were in the pool for the 2024 Team USA Olympics roster, but neither made the cut. Both represented the United States at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, along with Mikal Bridges, the Knicks' newest forward.
Between those three, Brunson had the best shot of making the roster. However, Team USA went with Haliburton instead. Since White's late arrival, Haliburton's been phased out of Steve Kerr's rotation. It will be interesting to see if that changes once the actual games begin.
Who's the last Knicks player to play for Team USA at the Olympics?
Carmelo Anthony represented the United States at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, the 2012 Olympics in London, and the 2016 Olympics in Rio. He played for the Nuggets during his first two Olympics but represented the Knicks at his last two. Anthony was the first men's player from any country to win three gold medals.
Maybe Brunson will play for Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Full Team USA 2024 Paris Olympics men's basketball schedule
Group play (United States is in Group C)
Sunday, July 28: United States vs. Serbia, 11:15 a.m. ET
Wednesday, July 31: United States vs. South Sudan, 3 p.m. ET
Saturday, August 3: United States vs. Puerto Rico, 11:15 a.m. ET
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, August 6 (teams TBD)
Semifinals
Thursday, August 8 (teams TBD)
Bronze medal match
Saturday, August 10 (teams TBD)
Gold medal match
Saturday, August 10 (teams TBD)
NBC will broadcast the Olympic games. Streams will be available on Peacock and fuboTV.