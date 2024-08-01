Updated Knicks depth chart after Precious Achiuwa, Chuma Okeke signings
Who said the NBA quiets down at this point of the summer? On Tuesday, Precious Achiuwa signed a one-year, $6 million deal, and the fun continued on Thursday when HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Knicks signed Chuma Okeke.
The kind of contract Okeke signed is unclear, but it's likely a non-guaranteed training camp deal.
He was drafted No. 16 overall in 2019 but missed the 2019-20 season because he was recovering from a torn ACL. Okeke spent his first four (technically five) seasons in Orlando, averaging 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game (189 total contests), shooting 35.7% from the field and 28% from three.
If the Knicks aren't fully committed to Okeke and gave him a non-guaranteed deal, then there's no harm in taking a flier on the 25-year-old. The worst-case scenario is that he doesn't impress, while the best-case scenario is that Okeke becomes a solid contributor.
New York rounded out its rotation by signing Achiuwa. There's still an open roster spot that Okeke could take if his contract isn't guaranteed, as well as two open two-way spots.
Updated Knicks depth chart after Achiuwa, Okeke signings
PG: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Cam Payne
SG: Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo
SF: OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Keita Bates-Diop
PF: Julius Randle, Pacome Dadiet, Chuma Okeke
C: Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, Ariel Hukporti (two-way)
Who could the Knicks sign with their last two-way spots?
Okeke isn't eligible to sign a two-way deal because he's spent more than three years in the NBA (a rule in the collective bargaining agreement).
New York could sign Jacob Toppin (undrafted in 2023) to another two-way deal. Kevin McCullar Jr. is the team's lone rookie who hasn't signed a contract, so he could get a two-way. The Knicks could fill out their two-way spots with Toppin or McCullar if they don't plan to go in another direction.