Knicks make free agent signing fans have impatiently waited the last month for
Almost a month after the New York Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Thunder, the team announced they re-signed free-agent Precious Achiuwa. New York didn't pick up Achiuwa's qualifying offer after the 2023-24 season, which made him an unrestricted free agent.
The 24-year-old averaged 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in the second half of the season with the Knicks. He was an afterthought in the OG Anunoby trade but quickly proved to be more than that as the injuries piled up.
Achiuwa helped keep New York afloat as the regular season ended until Mitchell Robinson returned from injury. His minutes dropped in the playoffs, but that was expected. His production exceeded expectations.
Knicks sign free agent Precious Achiuwa to one-year deal
SNY's Ian Begley reported several times over the past month that New York and Achiuwa had mutual interest and kept in contact. He also garnered interest from other teams, but re-signing with the Knicks means he'll get to compete for a contender. Achiuwa should take Jericho Sims' spot as the backup, meaning he'll be part of Tom Thibodeau's rotation.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's a one-year, $6 million deal. If New York wants to include Achiuwa in a deal before the deadline for a more established center (subscription required), it can. However, as a team over the first tax apron, the Knicks can't receive more salary in a deal than they send out.
Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that Achiuwa waived his Bird veto, meaning he won't have a say on if or where he's traded (if that happens).
The trade deadline is well over six months away. In the meantime, Achiuwa will prepare to start the season in New York. The move benefits the Knicks, who bring back a player familiar with Thibodeau's system.