Knicks still in touch with top free agent as backup center search continues
With the draft and free agency frenzy in the rearview mirror, the New York Knicks have one major roster need. Isaiah Hartenstein left for the Thunder, and the front office has been patient with adding another backup center.
If the season started today, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims would be the primary centers. Robinson's health is a concern, but not his performance as a starter. Sims is entering his fourth season in the league and has spent most of that outside the rotation. The Knicks are prowling the backup center trade/free agency market for a reason.
New York has inquired about several centers that could hit the trade market, including Clint Capela. Precious Achiuwa has also been a popular topic of conversation as he is an unrestricted free agent after the Knicks didn't give him a qualifying offer.
In Ian Begley's latest SNY mailbag, he confirmed that New York is still in contact with Achiuwa.
"On the backup center spot, the Knicks have remained in regular contact with free agent Precious Achiuwa. Achiuwa has drawn interest from opposing teams, including some contenders."- Ian Begley, SNY
Knicks still interested in Precious Achiuwa as center search continues
Begley added that he thinks New York will want to add another center before the season starts, not during the season before the deadline.
Achiuwa is a good choice for the Knicks to fall back on, but as Begley mentioned, he's also garnered interest from other teams. The 24-year-old spent the second half of the 2023-24 season in New York, where he moved after arriving in the United States from Nigeria as a child. He played a key role for the Knicks as the injuries piled up to close the regular season.
There isn't a major rush for New York to add a center, as three months remain until the regular season begins. If there's one thing fans can be confident in, it's Leon Rose and the front office.