Predicting where Knicks will finish in stacked 2024-25 conference standings
The Eastern Conference improved this summer, namely the New York Knicks. Leon Rose and Co. cashed in a chunk of their assets for Mikal Bridges and re-signed OG Anunoby to a five-year deal. Even after losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run.
In the past two seasons, the Knicks finished as the No. 2 (2023-24) and No. 5 seed (2022-23). Will they finish as one of the top two teams in the East next season? Or will a team like the Bucks or Sixers take that spot?
It's practically impossible to accurately predict how all 15 teams will stack up in the conference during another long 82-game season, but let's give it a try anyway.
Predicting where Knicks will finish in Eastern Conference standings
Eliminated from playoffs
No. 15: Washington Wizards
Washington's front office and fans should be ecstatic about securing the worst seed in the East. Why? Cooper Flagg. The soon-to-be Duke phenom is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 17-year-old was part of the United States Select Team that scrimmaged Team USA in Las Vegas earlier this summer. It says a lot about Flagg that he stood out against the league's top talent (subscription required).
No. 14: Detroit Pistons
Detroit's coming off a season that fans want to erase from their memories. The Pistons fired GM Troy Weaver and Monty Williams and hired several new front-office members, including President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon. Drafting Flagg would be a massive win for the new regime, but Detroit doesn't have lottery luck. Maybe that'll change.
No. 13: Brooklyn Nets
Trading Bridges to the Knicks signaled the start of the Nets' rebuild. Sean Marks and Joe Tsai might not be done making offseason moves, as players like Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith could be traded. After missing the 2024 playoffs in its first full season without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn should be at the bottom of the conference pack in 2025.
No. 12: Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte's best move of the summer was hiring Charles Lee, who served as Boston's top assistant. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller hope to lead the Hornets to their first playoff appearance since 2016, but based on how the East looks, another year should pass without Charlotte making it to the playoffs.
No. 11: Chicago Bulls
Chicago's front office continues to be a disaster. The Bulls traded Alex Caruso to the Thunder for Josh Giddey (that's it) and sent DeMar DeRozan to the Kings after the two sides didn't agree on an extension. Zach LaVine's trade value is so low that Chicago's best bet is for the disgruntled 29-year-old to up his stock in the first half of the season. All of that's to say it should be another underwhelming year in Chi-town.