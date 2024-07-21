Knicks' conference opponent makes claim that will shock NBA world if it comes true
If the New York Knicks finished as the second-best team in the East again next season, that'd be a win. Even after re-signing OG Anunoby and trading for Mikal Bridges, the Celtics are still the conference favorite. The Sixers, who finished seventh in the conference last season, should be somewhere at the top after signing Paul George.
Overall, the East got stronger this offseason. As long as the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, they'll be a threat. Milwaukee signed Gary Trent Jr. to a one-year deal. The Cavaliers signed Donovan Mitchell to an extension. The Magic, who made the first round of the playoffs last season, re-signed a couple of key players and brought on two-time champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. There hasn't been a lot of Pacers chatter, but Indiana shouldn't be overlooked after its run to the ECF.
The Heat have had a disappointing offseason, but Erik Spoelstra is a magician. The seven teams above should represent the East in the 2025 postseason. Maybe the Hawks or Bulls will sneak into the playoffs.
One team that isn't on the playoff radar is Charlotte. The Hornets last made the postseason in 2016 when Kemba Walker was still their starting point guard. Since 2000, Charlotte has had two playoff series victories, both coming in back-to-back seasons (2001 and 2002).
Brandon Miller thinks Hornets will be a playoff team in 2025
The Hornets' lack of success in recent seasons doesn't worry Brandon Miller. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto interviewed Charlotte's 2023 No. 2 pick, and when he asked Miller about fair expectations for the 2024-25 season, the 21-year-old said, "I think we're going to be a playoff team."
Miller and the Hornets posted a 21-61 record last season. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte's top player, missed most of the season with an ankle injury. Like the Knicks, the Hornets were ravaged by injuries.
The rookie did well, averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 74 contests (68 starts), shooting 44% from the field and 37.3% from three. Miller earned a spot on the All-Rookie First Team.
In Miller's second season in the league, he'll have a new head coach. Charlotte hired Charles Lee, who was previously Boston's top assistant. Lee won a championship with the Celtics before he officially joined the Hornets.
Charlotte took a big step in the right direction by hiring Lee, but saying the Hornets will be a playoff team as soon as next season is a stretch. You have to admire the confidence, though!