Knicks' decision to avoid Zach LaVine trade looks a million times better
Before the New York Knicks cashed in their assets for Mikal Bridges, they were connected to any and every star that could hit the trade market. Given his situation in Chicago, Zach LaVine has popped up in trade rumors again and again.
In 2023, Knicks fans panicked after a false report claimed the team checked in on LaVine on trade deadline day. SNY's Ian Begley shut down that report. The last thing a New York squad headed toward the postseason needed was LaVine.
At the beginning of the 2023-24 season, The Athletic reported the Bulls were "open" to trading LaVine. However, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that his camp was "against" a Knicks trade (subscription required). LaVine is represented by Klutch Sports, and Rich Paul and Leon Rose didn't "make up" until before the 2024 deadline.
The February deadline came and went without a LaVine trade. Earlier this month, Chicago sent DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento via a sign-and-trade. Based on NBA insider Marc Stein's latest report, it doesn't look like the Bulls will offload LaVine this summer (subscription required):
"League sources say the Bulls are thus resigned to the fact that they will likely be forced to start the new season with Zach LaVine on the roster and take it a step further by trying to help him rebuild some trade value after months of fruitless efforts to find a new home via trade."
Zach LaVine expected to start the 2024-25 season with Bulls
LaVine still has two full seasons left on his current contract and a $49 million player option for 2026-27. The five-year max contract he signed with the Bulls in 2022, coupled with his injury history, have kept teams away.
New York front offices of the past might've gone ahead with a LaVine trade for the sake of bringing a star to The Big Apple, but Leon Rose knew better. Every other team in the NBA knows better, too (even the Lakers).
The 29-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in 25 contests this past season, shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from three. He underwent season-ending surgery on his foot this past February.
Chicago's front office is dealing with the consequences of its own actions. If they could go back in time, they wouldn't have signed LaVine to a max deal. Now, they're stuck paying him as no other team wants him.