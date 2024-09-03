Knicks News: Former player makes suspected move, insider says All-Star is tradable
Since the New York Knicks traded Evan Fournier, he played for the Pistons and represented France at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Even though France won a silver medal, Fournier faded into the background. His shooting was inconsistent.
The former Knicks guard became an unrestricted free agent after Detroit declined his $19 million option for 2024-25. He wanted to stay in the NBA, even though there was reported interest from European clubs. After weeks of waiting, Fournier changed his mind.
On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Fournier signed a two-year, $4 million deal with Olympiacos.
Fournier will turn 32 on Oct. 29, so his time in the NBA has likely ended. Hopefully, everything works out well for him in his next chapter.
In other Knicks news, Brian Windhorst said Julius Randle's contract is "extraordinarily tradable" on 'The Hoop Collective' podcast. He said Randle's $29 million salary for 2024-25 is "very attractive," coupled with his player option for 2025-26.
Interestingly enough, Windhorst said Randle's value is more than his salary. A couple of weeks ago, a rival front office member told Fred Katz of The Athletic that the All-Star forward's value is "neutral, at best" (subscription required).
On Aug. 3, Randle became eligible to sign a four-year extension worth up to $181.5 million. If he signed an extension before the season, he wouldn't be eligible to be traded before the 2025 deadline.
Randle hasn't given any indication that he wants to leave the Knicks, and the Knicks haven't given any indication that they want to trade Randle.
More Knicks news
- What are the Knicks' longest active winning streaks entering 2024-25? Find out here.
- On Saturday, Frances Tiafoe warmed up in a Julius Randle jersey. Last week, he sported a Jalen Brunson jersey. Tiafoe advanced to the quarterfinals. He'll play Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday.
NBA news
- On 'Podcast P with Paul George' presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Paul George Sr. said he felt like the Clippers "stabbed us in the back." George Sr. also said he initially wanted his son to go to the Lakers.
- EuroHoops reported that Cedi Osman is in "advanced talks" with Real Madrid. Osman averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 72 games with the Spurs last season.
- NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Celtics and Nuggets will set their Media Day date this week (subscription required).