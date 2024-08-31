Knicks' five biggest head-to-head winning streaks entering 2024-25 season
The New York Knicks will soon start their most anticipated season in a long time. Months have passed since New York's decimated roster came up short against Indiana in Game 7 of the semifinals. Fans are anxiously awaiting the return of the new-look Knicks.
Expectations are high, but if there's a team that's built to handle the pressure, it's New York. Jalen Brunson is Captain and healthy after fracturing his hand in the final game of last season. Julius Randle will return after missing the second half of last season with a dislocated shoulder. OG Anunoby is healthy and fresh off a five-year contract.
Oh, and there's a new Knick in town. In less than two months, Mikal Bridges will make his official debut when New York travels to Boston for opening night.
Every regular-season game will matter in a tight battle in the Eastern Conference. Interestingly, the Knicks' five biggest head-to-head winning streaks entering the season are against conference opponents. It'd help if New York could extend these streaks and add a few substantial winning streaks against the West.
Knicks have four-game winning streak against Hornets
New York didn't lose to Charlotte last season. The Knicks only lost one game in the past seven head-to-head matchups against the Hornets (March 7, 2023).
Every New York win last season was a double-digit victory. Once again, the Knicks and Hornets are in the same group for the NBA Cup. New York will be in Charlotte on Black Friday for an afternoon group play game. Spectrum Center might as well be the Knicks' second home.
Even though it's been over a year since New York lost to Charlotte, the Knicks can't sleep on new head coach Charles Lee's squad. When healthy, LaMelo Ball is a top guard in the conference, and Brandon Miller is one of the best young players in the league. It's too early to declare the Hornets a playoff team, but they could be headed in that direction.
Knicks have four-game winning streak against Raptors
Toronto is one of two Atlantic Division opponents on this list. Like the Hornets, the Knicks didn't lose to the Raptors last season. All but one win was a double-digit victory. New York won by a whopping 44 points in its recent win over Toronto on March 27.
Matchups against the Raptors have become a little more meaningful since the RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley trade. The latter signed a five-year deal as a free agent this summer, and Barrett is signed through the 2026-27 season thanks to the four-year extension he signed with the Knicks in 2022.
Fans will have to wait until a few weeks into the season to see the first New York-Toronto matchup. The Knicks will be in Canada on Dec. 9, and New York will host Toronto on Dec. 23. It would be nice for New York to enter its Christmas Day game off a win over some old friends.
Knicks have five-game winning streak against Wizards
Is it surprising that the Knicks have a five-game winning streak over one of the worst teams in the league? New York has only lost two of its last 10 games against Washington. The Knicks beat the Wizards in all three contests last season, a fifth as many games as Washington won in 82 regular-season games.
Barring a miracle, the Wizards will miss the Play-In Tournament once again. The last time Washington was in the postseason was in 2021. The last time they won a playoff series was in 2017.
On Nov. 18, New York and Washington will play for the first time in 2024-25. The Knicks will be coming off two straight games against the Nets, another lowly Eastern Conference team. Speaking of Brooklyn...
Knicks have six-game winning streak against Nets
Nets fans crowned their team as NBA champions in 2019 when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with Brooklyn over New York. Unfortunately for them, that experiment didn't work out. Within the span of a year, the Nets traded James Harden, Irving, and Durant.
Since then, the Knicks haven't lost to the Nets. It'd help New York's NBA Cup chances if that trend continues in 2024-25. The Knicks will host the Nets on Nov. 12 in group play. It'll be Bridges' first game against his former team. He'll finally know what it's like to be on the good side.
Knicks have 15-game winning streak against Pistons
It's been 1,760 days since Detroit last beat New York. RJ Barrett was a rookie. David Fizdale was the head coach.
The Knicks' winning streak against the Pistons nearly snapped on Feb. 26, 2024, New York's first game against Detroit after the Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks trade. As much as Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier wanted to get the win at MSG, the Pistons lost by two in a controversial ending.
Detroit was the worst team in the league last season but seems to be headed in a slightly better direction entering 2024-25. The Pistons hired Trajan Langdon as the president of basketball operations, fired Monty Williams, and hired J.B. Bickerstaff. They don't have a talented enough roster to be a Play-In team, but they should win more than the 14 games they did last season.