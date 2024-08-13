New York Knicks 2024 NBA Cup schedule: Full list of games
The New York Knicks will fight to win the NBA Cup for the second consecutive season. In its inaugural year, the Lakers beat the Pacers for the trophy.
After being eliminated last year before making it to Vegas, New York could be one of the last teams left standing in Nevada. Given the Knicks' challenging schedule, it won't be easy. Does that mean New York should be counted out? Absolutely not.
As fans wait for the full 82-game regular season schedule to be released, several important games on the calendar have been announced. The Knicks will start the season in Boston against the Celtics and host Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Christmas.
The full 2024 NBA Cup schedule was released on Tuesday, meaning four more games on New York's regular-season schedule are known.
The Knicks are in East Group A with the Sixers, Nets, Hornets, and Magic. New York will play Philadelphia and Charlotte on the road, and Brooklyn and Orlando at Madison Square Garden.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Knicks at Sixers (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)
Friday, Nov. 15: Nets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 29: Knicks at Hornets (12 p.m. ET on NBA TV)
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Magic at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)
Is the NBA Cup the same thing as the In-Season Tournament?
Last year, the NBA Cup was called the In-Season Tournament. This year, it is officially the Emirates NBA Cup 2024.
How can I watch the Knicks compete for the 2024 NBA Cup?
Interestingly enough, the Knicks' home game against the Nets is their only group play game that won't be nationally televised. Brooklyn's fall from grace hasn't been pretty.
To watch the games televised on TNT versus the Sixers and Magic, YouTube TV and Sling TV are your best options. Both streaming services offer a free trial. To watch the game against the Hornets on NBA TV, consider an NBA League Pass subscription. Be mindful of blackouts in your area.
What will happen if the Knicks advance past 2024 NBA Cup group play?
Like last year, New York will go to the single-elimination knockout round if it advances past group play. The Knicks can do so by having the best record in East Group A or being the wildcard team from each conference.
If the Knicks make it past the quarterfinals (Dec. 10-11), they'll travel to Vegas for the semifinals (Dec. 14).
When is the 2024 NBA Cup championship?
The 2024 NBA Cup championship will be on Tuesday, Dec. 17 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.