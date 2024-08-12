When will the New York Knicks' full 2024-25 NBA schedule be released?
The 2024 Paris Olympics are over, so we're one step closer to New York Knicks basketball. New York recently announced its preseason schedule, and Shams Charania leaked the Knicks' opening night and Christmas Day opponents (subscription required).
As if fans weren't excited enough for the season to start, New York will travel to Boston on opening night to (hopefully) spoil the Celtics' celebration. The Knicks' first regular-season home game hasn't been announced yet, but fans should know in the next few days.
The NBA announced that the NBA Cup schedule will be released on Tuesday. NBA insider Marc Stein wrote that the full NBA schedule release will "most likely" happen on Thursday.
Stein reports that NBA schedule will "most likely" be released on Thursday
Knicks fans should know all 82 regular-season games in as little as three days. The anticipation is building. When will Mikal Bridges make his official debut? When will Isaiah Hartenstein return to MSG? When will the Celtics and Sixers play in New York? What about the Pacers? Those dates will soon be circled on the calendar.
There's nothing like scouring the schedule after it's been released. Knicks fans are in every city and will anxiously await when their favorite team will be in town. It doesn't matter where the team goes; the fan base is everywhere.
After the schedule is released, fans will have to wait a few more weeks for the action to begin. New York will hold Media Day at the end of September and then travel to The Citadel in Charleston for training camp. As exciting as preseason will be, the real fun will start on Oct. 22 in Boston.
The 82-game season is long, but it flies by. Before you know it, it'll be time once again for playoff basketball at MSG. Bring it on!