Former Knicks guard reportedly changes his mind about future career plans
Evan Fournier's career with the New York Knicks started on a high note as he set the franchise record for made three-pointers in a single season. Unfortunately for him, things went downhill after that.
He started the 2022-23 season in the starting lineup, but was quickly replaced by Quentin Grimes. Fournier not only losting his starting spot, but he fell out of the rotation entirely. He spent more time on the sidelines than he did on the floor for the next season and a half.
Last offseason, Fournier said he wanted to be traded so he could get a fresh start elsewhere. The Knicks didn't grant his wish until the February deadline when he was sent to the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Fournier averaged 7.2 points on 27% shooting from three to finish the season (29 games).
Detroit declined his $19 million team option, making him a free agent. Earlier this summer, Basket USA reported that ASVEL (a professional French club) and Olympiakos (a Greek club) were interested in Fournier. His camp said that returning to Europe wasn't a "priority" for him, but it seems that has changed as we near the start of the season.
Eurohoops reported that Fournier is "seriously considering the possibility of returning to Europe." He's still an NBA free agent. Given the lack of interest, he could return to Europe to try to revitalize his career.
Fournier's three-point shooting made him a valuable asset in the league, but he isn't the 3-and-D wing that teams love. He's the opposite. Fournier's shortcomings on the defensive end are what pushed him out of Tom Thibodeau's rotation. His shooting percentages have dipped as well.
He represented France at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was replaced in the starting lineup. He had a couple of big shots, but his shooting was otherwise inconsistent. Fournier didn't do himself many favors on the world's biggest stage.
Hopefully, things work out for the 31-year-old. His time in New York didn't go as planned, but that's not a reason to root against him.