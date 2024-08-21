Why a Julius Randle extension could complicate Knicks' trade deadline plans
Over two weeks have passed since Julius Randle became eligible to sign an extension with the New York Knicks. The two sides haven't reached an agreement, and they might not before the season starts.
Shortly before Aug. 3, SNY's Ian Begley reported that it would take "a major shift in thinking" for the Knicks and Randle to agree to an extension. The most New York can offer Randle is a four-year, $181.5 million deal.
Because Jalen Brunson gave the Knicks a massive discount earlier this summer when he signed an extension, some fans think Randle should do the same. It's not that simple, though. Remember that Randle took a pay cut when he signed a four-year extension in 2021.
In Begley's most recent SNY mailbag, a reader asked if there's been an update on Randle extension talks. Here's how he replied:
"The only concrete update here has to do with trade restrictions. If the Knicks sign Julius Randle to a big extension, he can no longer be moved prior to the 2025 trade deadline. Players like Randle who sign big extensions can’t be traded until six months after the date of the agreement (more on that below)."
If Knicks extend Julius Randle now, he can't be traded before deadline
Fred Katz of The Athletic reported several times this summer that there has been no indication the Knicks want to trade Randle. If they knew for sure that he wouldn't be part of their long-term future, there would've at least been trade talks surrounding the forward.
There have been many questions about how Randle will fit with the new-look Knicks, but that doesn't seem to be a major issue for New York. Begley reported that Randle is "excited" about the team and thinks they can make a run. He's not worried about his fit alongside Mikal Bridges.
Until the front office knows for sure, there's the chance that the first half of the season will show that moving on from Randle is the best idea. If he signs an extension now, he won't be eligible to be traded. If he doesn't sign an extension, it doesn't mean he will be traded, nor will it mean that he won't return in 2025-26.
Trust the direction that Leon Rose and the front office are going in. There's no reason to panic about how the Knicks will handle Randle's situation.