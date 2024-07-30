Knicks News: Draymond makes Brunson extension about himself, DiVo on Mikal trade
This is your reminder to not take Draymond Green's New York Knicks takes seriously. He'll say something about the Knicks, get proven wrong, and then question why he received backlash.
On the "Club 520 Podcast," Green said that Jalen Brunson did "the Draymond Green" when he signed a four-year, $156 million extension with the Knicks. Brunson drew inspiration from athletes like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Derek Jeter, but Green's name didn't come up.
Last summer, Green signed a four-year, $100 million extension with the Warriors. He could've signed a deal worth as much as $180 million. Green averaged 8.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 55 contests this past season. He was suspended twice in 2023-24, five games in November and 12 games in December/January.
Brunson took a pay cut so the Knicks would have financial flexibility to expand their championship window. The Warriors' days as contenders are over.
In other news, Donte DiVincenzo spent part of the weekend at Dick's Sporting Goods in upstate New York for the store's first anniversary. When asked what he thinks about playing alongside his Villanova friends, DiVincenzo said:
"You know, it's not even believable, to be honest with you. It's not a situation where we tried to go out and do it. It's never been like that. Everybody kind of went along with their own path and ended up back with each other. We're here to try to win as many games as possible."
NBA news
- After Jayson Tatum didn't play in Team USA's win over Serbia on Sunday, Steve Kerr said the Celtics star will play against South Sudan on Wednesday. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. ET.
- On Monday, Chase Budinger became the first athlete to play in an NBA regular-season game and an Olympics beach volleyball match. In 2006, he was the McDonald's All-American Game co-MVP alongside Kevin Durant.
- On Tuesday, Canada will face Australia at the Olympics. Both teams are coming off wins. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET.