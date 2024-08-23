4 New York Knicks players facing make-or-break seasons in 2024-25
The New York Knicks will soon embark on the most anticipated season in recent memory. Mikal Bridges is a Knick, OG Anunoby is back, and the team is healthy. What's not to love?
Jalen Brunson is coming off his first All-NBA/All-Star season. Expectations are high for him as he enters his third season in New York (his first as Captain). He's the No. 1 option. When the game is on the line, the ball needs to be in Brunson's hands.
The point guard's future is set in stone. He signed a four-year extension this summer. Brunson isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Some of his teammates' futures aren't so certain, though. As important as the 2024-25 season will be, it will mean even more for these four players.
4 Knicks facing make-or-break seasons in 2024-25
Jericho Sims
New York picked up Jericho Sims' team option this summer, and his $2 million salary was recently fully guaranteed. When the Knicks re-signed Precious Achiuwa, Sims went from the backup to the third-string center.
The 25-year-old didn't play a large role in his first three seasons with the team, and that should continue in 2024-25. It will be hard for Sims to find ways to stand out if he's out of the rotation, but this will be an important season for him.
Sims rehabbed from injuries the past two summers. He entered this offseason fully healthy, which will help his case. The next man-up mentality served the Knicks well last season. If an unfortunate injury happens, Sims must be ready to step up.
He's set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Whether he stays in New York or not, he could find ways to up his value in 2024-25.
Precious Achiuwa
Achiuwa is back in New York since he signed a one-year, $6 million deal. Once Isaiah Hartenstein left, fans suspected Achiuwa would return. He did well in the second half of last season after he was included in the OG Anunoby trade.
The first half of next season will be particularly important for Achiuwa. The collective bargaining agreement complicates things for New York as a team over the first tax apron, but if the Knicks need an upgrade, he could be flipped before the trade deadline.
Maybe Achiuwa will continue to impress and prove he's worthy of hanging around for the entire season. He'll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Even though it feels like he's been around the league for much longer, he'll turn 25 next month. Achiuwa wants to find a long-term home.
Mitchell Robinson
An ankle injury cut Mitchell Robinson's 2023-24 season short. He underwent surgery in December, returned at the end of the regular season, re-injured his ankle in the playoffs, and had minor surgery.
He's back in the starting center spot after Hartenstein's departure. There shouldn't be questions about how Robinson will perform, as it's a role he's comfortable with, but instead, questions about his health. The Knicks were decimated by injuries last season and want to avoid that at all costs in 2024-25.
Robinson has two full seasons left on his current contract, so it's not as if he's on an expiring deal. It's still a prove-it season for him. He can't control his health, but he can control his production. If he puts together as close to a full season as possible and finds himself in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation again, there shouldn't be as many questions about his future in New York.
Julius Randle
Julius Randle became extension-eligible on Aug. 3, but the two sides haven't agreed to a deal. There's a good chance one won't happen before the season starts. The most the Knicks can offer is a four-year, $181.5 million deal. If he signs an extension now, he won't be eligible to be traded before the deadline, which could throw off the team's trade plans.
SNY's Ian Begley wrote that Randle is looking forward to the upcoming season and has high expectations for New York. He hasn't indicated that he wants to leave. If he doesn't sign an extension before the team's first game, it won't mean that he's on the way out. Randle could decline his player option next summer to become an unrestricted free agent.
The Knicks value Randle. If not, he would've been traded this summer (subscription required). There have been questions about his fit in the starting lineup. He'll have yet another opportunity to quiet the doubters. If he puts together a productive season, the questions about his future will die down.
Even though New York secured the No. 2 spot in the East last season with Randle injured, he's vital to the team's success. When Randle is playing well, his teammates feed off of him. Don't underestimate his impact.