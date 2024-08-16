Today's a notable financial date for the New York Knicks and Jericho Sims
It's Friday, Aug 16, which means one significant thing for Jericho Sims. No, it's not his birthday. No, the New York Knicks didn't announce he'd be the starting center for 2024-25.
Earlier this summer, New York picked up his team option, but that didn't mean his salary was fully guaranteed. However, because Sims is still on the roster past Aug. 15, his $2 million salary for next season is fully guaranteed.
After the Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, keeping Sims was a priority. A few weeks ago, he was bumped from the primary backup center role when New York signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, six million deal. Sims' added depth is key because of Mitchell Robinson's injury history.
Jericho Sims' Knicks salary for 2024-25 is officially fully guaranteed
This offseason has been key for the 25-year-old. Last summer, Sims rehabbed from a shoulder injury that shortened his 2022-23 season. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post recently reported that the center had thumb surgery two years ago, which affected his 2022 offseason.
Considering Sims isn't expected to be a regular face in the rotation, it's a bonus that he hasn't had to rehab from injuries this summer. He needs to find ways to stand out, and starting the season on a high note will help.
In Sims' first three seasons in the league, he averaged 14.1 minutes in 32 starts. He hasn't developed into the player that Knicks fans hoped he'd be, but there's time for him to change that.
Look at how Miles McBride's season played out in 2023-24. He started the season out of the rotation, but after a midseason trade, he signed an extension and became a productive role player. It might be too much to hope for something similar to happen to Sims, but working hard and improving in practice isn't something Thibodeau will ignore.