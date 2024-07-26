Knicks' stance on Jericho Sims further proves another offseason move is coming
The New York Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Thunder this offseason, meaning their two top centers are Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims. Robinson's very familiar with the starting role, but his injury history is concerning. Meanwhile, Sims isn't an NBA-caliber backup center.
New York selected Sims with the No. 58 pick in the 2021 draft. In his first three years in the league, he averaged 2.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game. Out of the 138 games he's played, he started in 32.
When Robinson went down in December, Hartenstein and Sims filled the void. Soon after, the Knicks traded for OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa. The latter became the team's primary backup center and even started 18 games as the injuries piled up. Sims was out of the rotation entirely.
It makes sense why New York doesn't want to enter the season without adding another big to the roster. Relying on Robinson, who could get hurt, and Sims, who has spent most of his first years in the league out of the rotation, is a recipe for disaster.
In Fred Katz's latest piece for The Athletic, he summarized the front office's view on Sims (subscription required):
"The backup center spot isn’t just about finding 18 minutes behind Robinson. It’s also about acquiring insurance. The team views Jericho Sims as an emergency rotation player."
Knicks view center Jericho Sims as "an emergency rotation player"
In Katz's piece, he explained why the Knicks could overpay Achiuwa rather than cash in what's left of their assets before the season starts. Achiuwa isn't a traditional center, but he proved last season that he can step in and contribute when needed.
As the Knicks know, depth is key. They picked up Sims' $2 million option for the 2024-25 season rather than let him walk, which was the right move, especially knowing Hartenstein would likely go elsewhere for more money.
When New York is in a bind, Sims will be there. For a team that's a true contender, though, the Knicks need a stronger backup option, whether that be Achiuwa or another center New York acquires before the trade deadline.