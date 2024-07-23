7 Knicks who are expected to start the season out of Thibodeau's rotation
Jericho Sims
Jericho Sims would likely be in Thibodeau's rotation if the season started today. The Knicks haven't traded for or signed another backup center, so Sims would take over when Mitchell Robinson is on the bench. The front office could keep things that way, but based on several reports, New York will add another center to the roster before the regular season starts.
If (more like when) the Knicks get a center, Sims will be pushed out of the rotation. When Robinson got hurt last December, Sims' minutes increased, but after New York got Precious Achiuwa, Sims returned to being an afterthought.
The Knicks picked up Sims' $2 million option for 2024-25, a smart move considering their lack of depth and injuries last season. Unless he makes a mega leap entering his fourth season in the league, he'll remain outside the rotation. Maybe he'll pull a Miles McBride and force Thibodeau to acknowledge him during games, but that seems unlikely.
Even though his rotation chances look slim, hopefully things will work out for the 25-year-old.